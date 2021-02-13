As the Charleston Town Center is back on the market again, prospective buyers will conduct routine financial due diligence associated with the physical infrastructure of the facility as well as analyze regional economic trends for growth potential.
Chief market-based considerations include accounting for a declining population base within the marketplace, persistent e-commerce retail trends and a rash of recent store closings within the mall itself.
They will also factor in the future addition of 400,000 square feet of new retail space at South Charleston’s Park Place Plaza and its impact on the already saturated brick-and-mortar sector of the industry.
Heavily underwritten by government-structured debt financing, the new development will profoundly disrupt market forces for competing retail space within the region for years to come.
If these daunting economic challenges were not enough, perhaps the most difficult hurdle a prospective buyer will face is the aging infrastructure of the mall property itself, especially the parking garages that serve the facility and that are critical to its operation.
The three structures that comprise 4,200 parking spaces are nearing the end of their 40-year useful life and have an uncertain future.
According to the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority, there is a “structural assessment dated June 2017 suggesting approximately $5,000,000 in deferred maintenance [and] there are no maintenance/demolition reserves.”
Furthermore, there “is approximately $12 million in bond debt currently remaining against the parking structures.”
Contemporaneously, an uncertain legal cloud remains over the structures that could force the operator into bankruptcy at any time, but provisionally, “bondholders have temporarily chosen to not exercise their rights to foreclose,” according to CURA.
Accordingly, any prospective buyer for the mall will be forced to further calculate the mutual indemnification risks, and substantial insurance costs, associated with an operational agreement with the garage owner whose legal status is tenuous at best.
From a functional standpoint, the deteriorating structural integrity of the garages, coupled with the absence of financial reserves for regular and preventive maintenance, creates additional liability issues that further diminish the investment opportunity associated with the purchase.
Should a routine engineering inspection or structural failure result in the closing of any section of the three garages, the financial responsibility for remedying the deficiency would almost certainly force the operator into bankruptcy, given their current financial condition.
At that point the calculus for determining whether to even make the repairs would likely result in the building being classified as “functionally obsolete” as it would be cost prohibitive to begin a series of piecemeal repairs on a structure considered at the end of its useful life.
Faced with the need to demolish the structure, the bankrupt operator with $12 million in bondholder debt would presumably default, shifting the multimillion-dollar obligation back onto the landowner and ultimately the taxpayers.
Given this background, any prospective buyer of the Charleston Town Center will be forced to evaluate not only the uncertainty of the regional economy, with its negative retail sector trends, but further the physical and financial condition of the third party-owned parking garages in calculating their risk-benefit analysis.
From this perspective, the bank sale of the Charleston Town Center, whose booked valuation has already declined by $58 million in the past two years, should be viewed as a distressed sale that could very well result in another courthouse auction with no arms-length transaction bidders, again.
Therefore, it is recommended that an ad hoc task force be formed to explore adaptive reuses for all the mall properties with the goal of repositioning the core building in the marketplace to prevent it from going dark, along with a plan for the parking garages to preclude the demolition costs from being foisted upon CURA and the taxpayers.
It can be done, and it begins with recognizing the distinct possibility that the Charleston Town Center will not sell and that the responsibility for its future disposition will most assuredly fall onto city leaders.