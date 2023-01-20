Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

I have long enjoyed reading op-eds in the Gazette-Mail by retired lawyer Charles McElwee and have admired his dedication to the betterment of West Virginia.

His strong advocation for common-sense economic development based on our many competitive advantages has been a common goal with my vocation spanning several decades.

Stories you might like

Howard Swint, of Charleston, is a small business owner who can be reached at hfswint@frontier.com

Tags

Recommended for you