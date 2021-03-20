West Virginia, I love you.
But I now have to apologize for having failed you.
It was my hope that after we raised the girls in your vernal beauty that someday they might return to maybe raise their families. That their children would play in the creeks of your state forests and be members of 4H and Boy Scouts. That they would go to Mountaineer and Thundering Herd games and ski your mountains and lakes. Find greater purpose in their lives by making their little bit of the world a better place.
But I now know that the time has come to put away those dreams of raising the sixth generation of our family in your mountain fastness.
Better that the girls just move on and seek happiness elsewhere, where the quality of life they deserve can be nurtured in a more accepting environment. In a new place where they can enjoy religious freedom away from the glare of the self-righteous who do presume to stand in judgement with the litmus test of their own religion.
Where they can raise their children amongst people of different creeds and color with the promise of life without institutional racism and prejudice. Where both the pursuit and attainment of a high level of education is deeply valued and rewarded. Where critical thinking and youthful idealism can be nurtured throughout their lives.
Where acceptance of others who embrace alternative lifestyles is normal and not condemned through religious bigotry. Where they will never have to suffer from an anti-intellectual culture where science is readily dismissed by misguided faith. Where the environment is championed through the stewardship of natural resources rather than treated as overburden relegated to a valley fill.
Where purpose in life can be achieved through the love of, and service to, their neighbors. Where they can weave their personal threads into the strong fabric of a more just and verdant society.
I’m sorry West Virginia, they’ll not be coming home to Mountain Momma.
Try as I may, the decades of advocacy on your myriad competitive advantages never budged you from the stranglehold of the coal industry.
Political activism based on intergenerational equity where a better life would be guaranteed for all our children never moved the needle.
Impassioned promotion of your critical role in the preservation of our great Union during the Civil War did nothing to diminish southern bigotry among your citizenries.
Exuberance for statehood by proclamation by none other than Abraham Lincoln served to do absolutely nothing to tamp down worship of Confederate iconography in your 21st century.
No, West Virginia, I’ve failed you despite a lifetime of trying.
I now realize that the decades-long promotion of economic development initiatives based on diversification was inconsequential as your real master has always been, and will always be, deleterious extractive industries.
That corporate greed will continue to control your political economy.
That profoundly undereducated citizenry will continue to be exploited by design then discarded through workplace injuries and widespread substance abuse.
Poisoned waterways and air pollution will be your environmental legacy, cultural derision, religious intolerance, and abject poverty, your heritage.
West Virginia, I grieve for failing you.
If only I had another lifetime to dedicate to your betterment.