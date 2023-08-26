On Sept. 21, 2020, the Charleston Building Commission issued a three-page legal document that “forever discharges” the owner of the Charleston Town Center and their successors from “any and all … obligations, claims, demands, and liabilities” for the three mall parking garages.
With the instrument, the Commission released the mall owner from an estimated $12 million of deferred maintenance, exonerated property taxes on the structures and shielded them from any responsibility for the future demolition expenses for when the structures are deemed unsafe.
Unfortunately, that day of condemnation is nigh as the garages are nearing the end of their 40-year lives and are in deplorable condition, which means those remaining in the chain of liability will have to budget soon for the massive financial obligation.
One reading of the legal document suggests that with the release, the Charleston Building Commission shifted the responsibilities solely onto the taxpayers. Why?
These balance sheet liabilities were already booked into the valuation of the mall property and the responsibility memorialized for the four decades of the property’s existence.
So, who is the Charleston Building Commission and under what authority did they allow this massive private sector liability to be foisted upon the taxpayers unbeknownst and unwittingly?
The answer is confusing because the Charleston Building Commission that issued the release appears to be only tangentially related to the city of Charleston’s Building Commission that routinely issues building permits and inspects property for code compliance.
By strict legal definition it is a “corporation and city building commission” although it is not registered at the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office and nothing about it can be found on the city’s website — odd for a 40-year old agency that wields such financial authority.
It’s important to note that the three-page release not only appears to have shifted tens of millions of dollars of private sector obligations onto the taxpayers but also strengthened the hand of the garage bondholders who have sought upwards of $35 million in concessions for the proposed Charleston Sports Center — before the first shovel of dirt would have been turned for the new facility.
Given the bondholders do not own either the land underneath the garages or the structures themselves, their demands, estimated at almost half of the project’s total budget, would reward them for what is in essence “air rights” as secured by their lien position.
What makes it even more egregious is that when the garage bonds went into default several years ago, they refused to foreclose, as was their legal recourse under bankruptcy laws, as it meant they would have had to take possession of the structures and at least partial assumption of the massive deferred maintenance liabilities.
Therefore, realizing their contractual remedy was untenable they stood pat.
That is, until the Sports Center conveniently offered a golden opportunity of redemption for lost revenue, release of obligations and a shiny new multimillion dollar windfall revenue stream for those “air rights,” stretching decades into the future.
Accordingly, it is inconceivable why the taxpayers, without obligation, should have to assume tens of millions of dollars of private sector liability if the bondholders would not do the same to secure their own investment.
As the issuer of the original garage bonds four decades ago, little is known today about the Charleston Building Commission — including their motives.
But based on their release to the mall owner, they appear to have subordinated their fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers and in clear favor of the bottom line profitability of the bondholders.
One need only to look at the bondholders’ intractable position in negotiations for the Sports Center to understand why the taxpayers have been characterized as being held “hostage” fully one year after its announcement.
Charleston City Council should launch an investigation into the Charleston Building Commission to determine if they even had the legal standing to transfer tens of millions of dollars of private sector liability onto the taxpayers and under whose authority they acted.
For it appears they maneuvered in a shambolic if not duplicitous manner that directly benefited the mall owner and garage bondholders at great taxpayer expense.
Howard Swint, of Charleston, is a retired commercial property broker and small business owner.