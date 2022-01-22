West Virginia’s oft-delayed rollout of the state’s medical cannabis program has been frustratingly slow and is likely due in large part to widespread unfamiliarity amongst lawmakers with the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS).
And that’s understandable as many in the healthcare industry are also just starting to fully grasp the advances within this comparatively new field of medicine that is critical to maintaining homeostasis, the body’s optimal balance, and the modulation of the central nervous system.
Up until the 1990s precious little was known about this, but medical science now regards it as nearly as fundamental to human physiology as the circulatory, pulmonary, skeletal, muscular and nervous systems.
Comprised of neurotransmitter messengers and receptors that are expressed throughout the brain and the peripheral nervous system, the ECS helps regulate a wide range of processes including motor coordination and immune system function as well as cognitive behavior, mood and memory optimization.
While research is still considered to be in its infancy, what is known is that two primary cannabinoid neural receptors – CB1 and CB2 – are the targets of a specific natural neurotransmitter called anandamide, often referred to as the “bliss molecule” due to its effect on central nervous system reward circuitry.
The neuroscience behind the interaction of anandamide within the body’s various neurological systems is complex, but it appears to play a central role in maintaining neurochemical balance that’s crucial to physical and mental self-regulation and overall wellbeing.
Anandamide is mediated throughout various processes within the human body such as exercise and meditation, but it can also be stimulated by plant-based phytocannabinoids, analog compounds found in cannabis and chocolate that mimic and facilitate the uptake of anandamide within the body.
In fact, it was early research into the pharmacological and psychoactive properties of cannabis that led to the discovery of the ECS as its neurotransmitter receptor response mechanisms were so closely aligned to the body’s natural endocannabinoid biochemistry.
That breakthrough led to rapid advances in understanding about how the body manages inflammation, pain and stress as well as novel innovations in medicinal applications that target diseases of the ECS and related neurological maladies.
Cannabis treatments for nausea and muscular disorders have been successful while evidence further suggests that its active ingredients can help patients suffering from multiple sclerosis, arthritis, epilepsy and glaucoma.
And while a great deal is still unknown about the hundreds of secondary compounds within cannabis, what is known is that their natural modulation or “entourage effect” on THC, the psychoactive property of marijuana, yields greater uptake while some agents even hold promise for cancer treatments.
Unfortunately, because of a loophole in the 2018 Farm Bill that legalized industrial hemp, one of these compounds, CBD, can be altered molecularly into synthetic “delta-8” THC which is now in hundreds of legal consumables such as gummies, brownies, cookies, cereal treats, vapes, oils and tinctures that are flooding retail stores in West Virginia.
Their proliferation has prompted both the FDA and the CDC to issue health warnings regarding the compound itself as well as the hazardous contaminates associated with its synthesis and carrying agents including carcinogenic solvents, pesticides and heavy metal residues.
Paradoxically, the slow rollout of medicinal cannabis in West Virginia, a product with myriad medical benefits and quality controls, has shifted pent-up demand to this dangerous drug that’s poised to become widely abused because of lawmakers’ failure to subsume the knowledge to properly legislate its availability.