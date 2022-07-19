Why did the city of Charleston oppose the demolition of the former Sears building, which stalled the owner of the property from constructing a new hotel?
And why did the Hull Group, owner of the Charleston Town Center mall, also oppose it and “interfere with plaintiff’s property rights and development plans,” as alleged in the lawsuit won by the plaintiff, KM Hotels?
Opposition by both parties seems counterintuitive and contrary to their own financial interests, as they stood to benefit substantially from the new development, as would existing businesses and the taxpayers in Charleston.
A new hotel is an economic boon for the economy and helps fill tax coffers literally from the time it is planned architecturally and permitted for construction.
And in the case of the former Sears building, it also is a giant leap forward for downtown, as it will eliminate a terribly blighted property that has depressed property values for not only its own parcel but for surrounding properties, too.
With its proposed scale, once construction begins, millions of dollars will flow into the economy and employ a wide range of trades professionals, material suppliers and utility infrastructure workers.
Once completed, full-time staff will be hired and the so-called “heads-to-beds” ratio will increase, which will help stimulate the entire regional economy, something that convention and visitor bureau professionals have sought for years.
Accordingly, it just doesn’t make sense that the city opposed the project, especially when considering the lawsuit’s assertion that it was based on an “unwritten and informal policy which allows the adjacent property owner — Hull Group — to veto Plaintiff’s property rights and development plans.”
It also further calls into question the mall owner’s opposition, as conventional wisdom would suggest that it would benefit greatly from not only the dramatic increase of foot traffic to their stores but also boost their property values.
So, why would they incur the high administrative costs and legal expenses aggressively fighting the development?
Correspondingly, why would the city stand in opposition with them, wasting staff resources and tax dollars, while asserting the flimsiest legal pretext of an “unwritten and informal policy.”
Property rights are foundational within a market economy and, when an out-of-state developer seeks to invest millions of dollars in an economic engine in downtown Charleston’s central business district, they should be greatly encouraged, not wrongly obstructed.
In essence, the judicial system ruled accordingly that the Sears property owner has the legal right to demolish the blighted building on its own land and declared against the Hull Group.
And the indefensible position taken by the city against the property owner, whose possession of deed title rights preceded that of the Hull Group, also was laid bare, compelling them to withdraw from the case.
Government interference in a construction project of this nature hurts the business climate and calls into question why the city stood in opposition with the mall owner in the first place, as not only will both parties benefit from the development but so too will the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center and in a big way.
And if, as the ruling suggests, the city in effect colluded “to veto Plaintiff’s property rights and development plans,” as alleged, then the motives for complicity should be examined, because, if true, it would be tantamount to a blatant breach of the public trust.