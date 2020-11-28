West Virginia’s longstanding barriers to utility-scale solar power development have finally been removed and that’s great news for future economic development.
Earlier this year at the behest of the Justice Administration, the Legislature passed with bipartisan support Senate Bills 578 and 583, that effectively enable both regulated utilities and independent wholesalers to sell solar-generated electricity on the national power grid.
Citing the need to modernize regulations that were preventing broader industrial recruitment efforts, the West Virginia Development Office reported that many of their high technology prospects are effectively mandated by corporate governance to be environmentally responsible.
And in many cases, that boiled down to one thing - utilizing renewable energy sources for a high percentage of their facilities’ needs.
For West Virginia that meant eliminating antiquated regulatory and tax code barriers that in effect stood for one purpose, and that was to shield the coal industry from direct competition.
These laws hamstrung not only the Development Office’s broader recruitment efforts, but also served to prevent utility-scale solar farms from being situated within the state’s borders, thereby incentivizing proposed developments just across state lines.
These barriers actually factored into the siting certificate of the Longview Renewal Power project in Monongalia County earlier this year, where only 20 megawatts of generation capacity was approved within the state while another 50 megawatts of the same solar farm will be built in Pennsylvania.
Underscoring the critical importance of the new legislation to pending economic development was the almost immediate announcement last month of the massive Raleigh Solar 90-megawatt farm consisting of 250,000 generating panels on 530 acres along Interstate 64 in Raleigh County.
That facility will produce enough electricity to power 16,000 average-sized homes on an annualized basis and create upwards of 200 jobs during the construction phase of the project.
This is the first major project of its size since the enabling legislation was passed and demonstrates both the practical importance of the streamlined regulatory process as well as the political expediency of renewable energy overall as environmental groups such as the Sierra Club joined with business and industry in their support.
In many respects these laws are ushering in a new era of West Virginia economic development as they represent a breach in the stranglehold that the coal industry has held on public policy for over a century, and that, as recently as this year, stymied a large-scale, natural gas-fueled power plant proposal in the Northern Panhandle.
West Virginia stands to benefit tremendously from solar power generation as the state is crisscrossed by high-voltage electrical transmission lines connected to the national grid and enjoys a latitude more favorable than Germany, where market forces have produced exponential growth in the installation of solar photovoltaic systems.
West Virginia also has another strong competitive advantage in the form of available large-scale, post-industrial sites ready for solar farm development located on top of former strip-mines, that in many cases are suitable for practically nothing else.
Case in point is the massive former Hobet mine site that stretches over remote and disparate areas of both Boone and Lincoln counties, comprised of hundreds of plateaus situated on various elevations, each surrounded by valley fills ill-suited for development due to unregulated soil compaction practices.
Just building a modern highway exchange and access road to the site is controversial as the infrastructure requirements once on the property would require hundreds of millions of dollars in additional outlays just to bring a small fraction of the site up to industrial park standards.
Frankly, the national demand for a location so remote is nil, as traditional site selection criteria center on mandatories such as proximity to Interstate highways, airport transportation services and connectivity to highspeed ISP backbones, not to mention good schools and other quality of life intangibles.
But the site is viable for one thing - an industrial-scale renewable energy complex that could incorporate not only networked solar panels but also wind turbines on the higher plateaus that together could be linked to base-load geothermal power generators to the grid.
According to the West Virginia Geological and Economic Survey, a portion of the site could be well suited for the development of substantial steam power naturally produced from deep down within the earth.
And the American Association for the Advancement of Science reports that West Virginia’s “extensive network of power lines makes it a good candidate for exporting electricity produced by geothermal power to nearby states such as Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania.”
Imagine, West Virginia’s worst environmental wasteland could be transformed into a world-class, renewable energy complex that could be scaled and replicated across the state, while ushering in a new era of post-coal, green economic development.