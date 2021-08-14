Of all the proposed projects in West Virginia that could be funded by federal and state COVID-19 stimulus monies, perhaps none will result in a greater return on investment to the Greater Kanawha Valley regional economy than the construction of a world-class aquatic center.
While still in the preliminary planning stages, support for the proposed center is growing based primarily on the economics associated with replicating the same success that the Shawnee Sports Complex has demonstrated but for the year-round swimming segment of the youth sports tourism sector.
Working with promotors, the Charleston Convention and Visitor Bureau prepared an economic impact analysis using industry software that quantifies “heads-to-beds” data inputs based on projected swim meet opportunities that were held previously at the University of Charleston.
Using the business sales (direct) output model to not overstate projected outcomes, the CVB conservatively estimates that $1.9 million of economic activity will be generated in the first year of the center’s opening and increase to $7 million by the fifth year.
However, when using the corresponding business sales (total) formula that includes an economic multiplier and a 2% inflation adjustment, it is projected that the economic impact on the Charleston regional economy could exceed $11 million by the fifth year.
Given that youth sports tourism schedules are planned years in advance, it is held that once the aquatic center is well established within multi-state circles, annual economic returns could easily eclipse initial projections in subsequent years and continue to grow our economy over the useful life of the facility, which is measured in decades.
While the economic argument for a new aquatic center in the Kanawha Valley alone is compelling, the community development aspects of the facility are, too.
According to the American Red Cross, drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-14 in the United States, behind only motor vehicle accidents.
Another report found that while 80% of adults said they can swim, in actuality only 54% could perform the five basic skills that could save their lives if thrust into a drowning situation.
Accordingly, having a water-safe community, where learn-to-swim programs are commonplace and an established rite of passage for young children, can result in far greater returns on investment than those measured by economic yields as these programs literally save lives.
This statistic is regrettably borne out in the fact that virtually every summer lives are lost in West Virginia’s lakes and rivers due to the simple truth that a sizable portion of the state’s population can’t swim.
Having sufficient water-based recreational activities and athletic sports opportunities can help reverse these trends while also bolstering quality-of-life considerations that factor heavily into how attractive a community is for those who may want to relocate or simply stay here.
In just the past couple of years, our community has witnessed the closings of the indoor pools at the University of Charleston, West Virginia Tech and the YWCA, while the South Charleston Community Center pool is reportedly nearing the end of its economic life, too.
And while a number of outdoor swimming pools are still open, they typically have only a three-month season and offer very little in the way of adult fitness programs, especially for seniors. Unfortunately, several of these pools are also nearing the end of their useful lives, too.
This paucity of aquatic facilities further affects both high school and club team swim programs, not to mention colleges and universities that once boasted robust competitive swim and water polo programs for their students.
These trends can and should be reversed by building a new aquatic center in the Kanawha Valley.
With just a tiny fraction of the available COVID-19 stimulus monies available through the American Rescue Plan, the U.S. Economic Development Administration, or the Appalachian Regional Commission we can build a world-class facility that will return wide-ranging economic and community development dividends for decades to come.