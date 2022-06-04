Nothing better illustrates the devastating impact that the coal industry has had on West Virginia than the contrast between the health, education and welfare of our citizens within the southwest coalfields and that of the southeast counties of the Greenbrier and New River Valleys.
Despite having the same political economy and laws, in regions where coal was the predominate industry today live the some of the most impoverished, undereducated and unhealthy people in the entire nation.
Their once verdant and environmentally diverse native lands that produced pristine air and clean water now are riddled with massive mountaintop removal wastelands and abandoned deep mines that render streams toxic from incessant postindustrial pollution.
Wholesale degradation by coal operators who by design systematically defaulted on their remediation obligations has ruined future development with un-compacted valley fills, dilapidated infrastructure and ram-shackle building stock unfit for occupancy.
But in adjacent counties east of the West Virginia Turnpike where agriculture prevailed, historic preservation and conservation of natural resources have rendered sprawling antebellum farms, rows of multimillion dollar mansions situated along world-class resort golf courses, and the New River Gorge National Park.
Beautiful mountain ranges and expansive valleys draw visitors from across the country to vibrant ski resorts and whitewater rafting rivers while the Summit Bechtel Reserve alone has attracted nearly $1 billion in investment centered on high adventure sports for enthusiasts from around the world.
Virtually every quality of life measure ranging from the provision of healthcare to education attainment are sharply contrasted between the two southern West Virginia regions.
Concierge care and boutique medicine options offered by physician specialists are but amenities for resort tourists while in counties plagued with black lung and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease primary health care services face extinction due to hospital bankruptcies.
Good schools and a wide range of higher education opportunities offered through multiple institutions are abundant in the southeastern region while terrible schools and narrow community and technical college instruction, largely constrained to workforce development, limit the other.
The fact of the matter is that anywhere where coal was the predominate industry, economic and environmental devastation lay in its wake as the cost of production was shifted away from companies’ bottom lines and onto the people who mined it and the taxpayers left holding the bag for their legacy costs.
Today, West Virginia’s steam coal industry is becoming obsolete due to global economic forces driven largely by cheaper and cleaner natural gas as well as renewable energy sources that are dramatically more economically efficient and infinitely cleaner.
Even power plants right here in West Virginia, where nearby mined coal need only be barged down navigable rivers, are no longer competitive and slated for closure by their decades-old utility owners.
Yet the coal industry that has long fought government interference to mitigate its widespread destruction now wants you, the ratepayer, to not only pay more for their diseconomies with higher electric bills but to also have you, the taxpayer, give them your money to continue their failures by buying them out.
And if that doesn’t make sense to you, they have also implored lawmakers to fund a public relations “education” campaign with your tax dollars to hoodwink you into thinking it’s in your best interest.
Not funding from their own pocket, mind you.
Or for black lung treatment or survivors benefits or health and pension assistance or mountaintop removal remediation of stream mitigation or for better schools but for a taxpayer funded sham “education” program.
As ridiculous and unethical as that sounds, the Public Energy Authority and Public Service Commission both have already been stacked with coal lackeys and the industry’s deleterious lobby group continues to grease incumbents and candidates with campaign contributions so expect the worst.
If West Virginians really want an education on the industry’s legacy “contribution” to our state, go to the southwest coalfields to see for yourself intergenerational poverty, environmental devastation and profoundly inadequate healthcare and education systems that have left coal country’s people in dire desolation.
And ask if we need and should have to pay for more.