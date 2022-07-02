As an adopted child raised in a Catholic family with other adopted children, the issue over whether Roe v. Wade should be overturned has been fiercely contested among us literally our entire lives.
With each debate the complexities and contingent aspects of the majority and dissenting opinions were methodically raised, and we learned a great deal from each other’s viewpoints by arguing what we believed was most just for society.
And on the issues of the day, our working-class parents were our de facto Supreme Court, typically split on many issues, except for abortion, as they were hidebound in their religious doctrines.
Our father was a graduate of Notre Dame, a World War II veteran, chemical analyst and a rock-ribbed Republican who coached the first racially integrated little league baseball team in West Virginia.
Mother graduated from Ohio Wesleyan, worked as a schoolteacher in both public and private school systems, and was an FDR Democrat who had a Pollyanna heart of gold.
Over time, the more we learned about our “accidental births” outside the confines of our family, the more we looked up to our parents for we increasingly understood and appreciated what they had done for us.
It also gave us a unique perspective on Roe that more often than not steered debate to the hardship cases of rape, incest and when the mother’s life was in danger. Avoiding an unwanted pregnancy was a given that we all could naively agree upon.
Most memorable was a stemwinder when the hypothetical question centered on a family member having been raped and whether she should be forced to carry to term.
It was argued that what was most just for her was having the right to begin the painful redemption of her own life after such a terrible wrong had been foist upon her, and that included the right to terminate a pregnancy criminally and unjustly forced upon her.
Our parent’s unanimous decision, however, was that eventuality was tantamount to a death penalty for the unborn child.
And in a just society, they reasoned, who would speak for the unborn child?
It was an unyielding decision that as the years went by was contested voraciously centered on the argument of who exactly in a just society should be responsible for raising that child if unwanted or with incapacitating disabilities that couldn’t be afforded economically.
Quite naturally, adoption was our parent’s logical conclusion, given that in their eyes because of Roe, childless couples were always waiting in the wings and that the financial obligations would somehow always be met by that same just society.
Well since those halcyon days of hypothetical debate, the time has finally come where Roe is no longer the law of the land.
Postulations about who will meet the great societal sacrifices are now real world exigencies that will come with profoundly staggering costs.
The voice for the unborn child, that resonated so piously within our family and so loudly within religious communities that it became the litmus test for the political ascension that turned West Virginia dark red, has been heard.
And those who spoke so reverently at the kitchen table, the pulpit and governmental podium are now, under no uncertain terms, morally obligated to use that same voice for the health, education and welfare of the newborn child.
Let their tithes and taxes and charitable contributions be the essential measure of the veracity of their words as the just society they so virtuously proffered now demands it, in perpetuity.