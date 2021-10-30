Coal is the root of all that is wrong with West Virginia.
This has been true since the state’s earliest days when out-of-state industrialists swindled landowners by convincing them that their mineral rights were practically worthless.
“Beware the landman” became the cry as sewing machines were exchanged for multimillion dollar tracts of land and recorded in perpetuity on deeds with an “x” scribbled on the signatory line at courthouses across the state.
This early era was also when the proud image of the independent Mountaineer living off the land, as portrayed nationally by renowned author and illustrator David Hunter Strother, came to an end.
Rather than share the great wealth that would be extracted from these lands, industrialists found that it would be more profitable to subjugate these wilderness farmers into their labor force and keep them captive to the mines.
Coal company script was the economic vehicle that kept the working poor in their place while corrupt politicians were bought off for their role in minimizing any interference. This included the falsification of public records to dramatically reduce local property tax revenue which in turn prevented county school systems from providing quality education.
An intergenerational pattern of exploitation would emerge that saw the health and welfare of miner families suppressed on virtually every quality of life scale.
It also included the cost-shifting of the human toll onto the state workers compensation and welfare programs and away from coal industry profit margins, further burdening state government services.
In many places the collapse of the socioeconomic fabric of entire communities would result with the state’s southwest coal field counties the most egregious example. There today live the children of some of the most undereducated, unhealthy and impoverished people in the nation with coal country legacies hidebound to their collective lot.
The coal industry’s devastation is also resident in the environmental destruction associated with abandoned underground mines and moonscape mountaintop removal sites that continue to poison aquifers and streams on a massive scale.
The remediation of these postindustrial wastelands represents another form of cost shifting away from corporate profits and onto the state taxpayers with operators routinely defaulting on their reclamation bonds for countless sites across the state, all tacitly approved by corrupt lawmakers.
Chief among them was former Governor Arch A. Moore, Jr. who not only standardized the industrywide practice but also abhorrently approved a measly $1 million settlement with Pittston Coal after a dam collapse killed 125 people and injured 1,100 in 1972.
The enactment of his so-called Super Tax Credit legislation, marketed under the auspices of attracting new industry, dramatically cut tax revenue from existing coal operators, and further depleted state general revenue for decades afterwards.
Seeking his personal share, The Washington Post reported Moore, “tried to extort $573,000 from a coal executive in return for help getting the man $2.3 million in reimbursement from the state’s black lung compensation program and accepted $100,000 in illegal contributions.”
He would go to prison for corruption charges while his family would beget two generations of coal-promoting politicians who continue to accept campaign contributions from sullied coal executives and corporate political action committees.
Today, despite the industry’s greatly diminished contribution to the economy and decades of post-industrial devastation foisted onto the state’s citizenry, coal continues to thoroughly control the state’s political economy.
Examples abound and range from the depth and breadth of Gov. Jim Justice’s personal operations and dizzying list of federal environmental violations to the ludicrous highway project to the former Hobet mountaintop removal site.
Recent appointments and rulings from the state Public Service Commission have in effect turned the agency into an unabashed public sector arm of the industry.
And now, as the President of the United States enters the world stage at the United Nations Climate Change Conference it is none other than West Virginia coal that stands to poison the political waters and derail the prospects for an international accord with time-tested and unapologetic impunity.