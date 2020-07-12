Iafrate, Kirkhope: Bishop Brennan must address racism in his diocese

The killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police officers have prompted serious discussions about, and protests against, racism in the United States. In a recent statement, our new Catholic bishop of the Wheeling-Charleston Diocese, Mark Brennan, rightly lamented a kind of resurgence of racist views and behavior in this country. He followed that up by stating very clearly that “Black lives matter” in a sermon delivered at an anti-racist prayer service in Wheeling.
But racism is not simply a problem “out there” in the world. It is deeply present in the Catholic Church and in this diocese. Since he justifiably grieves over high profile racist acts, wouldn’t it also make sense for our bishop to openly confront and quickly address them among his own priests?
About two weeks ago, a diocesan priest shared a meme on Facebook which featured a Confederate flag and ridiculed efforts to ban this racist symbol. The meme also contained the ableist term “libtard.” This behavior generated considerable online discussion among Catholics. Numerous individuals from across the state contacted Bishop Brennan and other diocesan officials to complain about this offensive post. In the meantime, it became clear this priest has a history of public Facebook posts containing racist, sexist, homophobic and violent content.
In our letter to Bishop Brennan we demanded that priest receive a clear public reprimand, a leave of absence during which he would receive anti-racist training as well as counseling to reflect upon the underlying sources of his racist attitudes and removal from active ministry if he does not take these remedies seriously.
A few days later, the priest deleted the offending post and explained that he didn’t intend it to be “racist.” Instead, he meant it as “a rebuttal of all that is going on now regarding racism and how silly it’s become.” According to this Catholic priest, it seems anti-racist movements are not to be taken seriously.
As far as we know, no one, to date, has received the courtesy of a response from Bishop Brennan or any other church official about this priest’s behavior.
However, the Catholic Committee of Appalachia did receive an email from the priest, which claimed we were “harassing” him and the bishop and threatened a lawsuit for “defamation of character.” As a local pastor and representative of the Catholic Church, isn’t his public speech open to public debate? Is it “defamation” to point out the negative impact of such obviously inappropriate behavior in our communities?
This priest continues to lead his parish, perform Mass and broadcast his Mass online each weekend, leading us to believe he has not received anything more than a warning from his superiors to keep his thoughts to himself. This lack of action is a concerning expression of what Robin DiAngelo calls “white solidarity,” enabling racism to survive, and indeed to thrive, in the church and in our diocese.
According to our church’s teachings, it is the laity’s right and responsibility to raise legitimate concerns.
And Pope Francis has challenged every member of the U.S. Church to be more vocal in their condemnation of racist attitudes.
Since we have not received any response from the diocese, we have no evidence that our leaders believe this priest’s online behavior is wrong. If our bishop considers our whistleblowing to be “harassment,” we have not been told. Because of this silence, we have no confirmation that our voices have even been heard.
If Black lives truly matter to Bishop Brennan, he needs to take public, visible action to oppose and root out racism not only in U.S. society, but in his diocese as well, including and especially among his clergy.
For starters, Brennan would do well to consider the example of Bishop Timothy Doherty of the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana, who just last week suspended one of his priests for racist public comments. And perhaps more importantly, if he hasn’t already done so, Bishop Brennan should consult with Black-led movements for justice such as the NAACP in West Virginia. These first steps would do much to move beyond this ugly episode caused by one of his pastors to work toward a society of equality and dignity for all persons.