I’ve always believed that Democrats generally have better state and national policies than Republicans, especially now that the GOP has deserted its traditional role as the party of low debt and balanced budgets. But still, the GOP is pulling ahead in many states, like West Virginia.
My best friend is from a coal mining family on the West Virginia/Pennsylvania line who were once all Democrats. He never graduated from high school. As much as anything else, he supported Donald Trump because of the former president’s bombastic personality and direct appeal to working-class people like him.
The GOP has been gaining West Virginia voters for over a decade, perhaps in large part due to the Democrats’ progressive positions on energy and pollution. The West Virginia secretary of state indicates that Republicans now have more registered West Virginia voters than Democrats for the first time in nearly 90 years.
Trump certainly has something to do with that, but what have the Democrats done over the past few decades to organize locally and pursue popular policy positions? Apparently, not enough.
I was once a political force in a rural county in Georgia, having chaired the Board of Commissioners and the Republican Party. People who read my columns are surprised that I was ever active in the GOP. Why did I run as a Republican? Even though I am very progressive on social issues (especially in regard to health care and racial equality), I am still fiscally conservative. My working-class voters liked that I cut waste and improved services.
Pre-Trump, the GOP also was fiscally conservative. Once he became president, the GOP turned into the “cut taxes and spend wildly” party. But it was more than fiscal conservatism alone that made me run as a Republican.
When I moved back to Georgia in the late 1990s, I was still young and wanted to get involved in politics. However, I found the Democrats to be completely disorganized on the state and the local levels. For example, when I visited the state Democratic Party headquarters, they could tell me nothing about the local party. They didn’t even know who the officers were.
When I investigated locally, I found that the county party barely existed and was virtually all African American. It made no attempt to broaden its base locally, whereas my commission district was 85% white. But that was 20 years ago.
More recently, several physicians and I met with Stacey Abrams when she was still the Georgia House minority leader. She impressed me as being pragmatic and politically sharp, although she didn’t support our progressive position on Medicare for all.
Subsequently, Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp purged the voter rolls, disproportionately affecting Black voters, and ensuring his victory in the 2018 gubernatorial race over Abrams. Since then, Abrams’ revenge has been to organize the Democratic Party in Georgia. She did a great job flipping the state blue in the 2020 presidential race and the Senate run-offs, turning the state Democrat for the first time in decades. It should be noted that Black voters were a major factor.
Trump has a magnetic personality for many people in West Virginia, but his policies were erratic and often irrational, appealing solely to the emotions of his blue-collar base. His appeal should lessen with time as he is no longer on TV nightly nor sending dozens of tweets daily.
So, can the same thing Abrams accomplished in Georgia be done in West Virginia? Yes, but not as easily, because the minority population in the state is relatively small.
In West Virginia, it will take community organization and work — but also, clear talking points regarding moderate policies that appeal to working-class West Virginians.
There is a reason Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is still in office. State and local Democrats need to learn from his example or they will become a permanent minority party in the state.