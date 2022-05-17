Late last year, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said, “We owe the men and women of the Department of Defense an environment free of extremist activities, and we owe our country a military that reflects the founding values of our democracy.”
It’s good that the Defense Department is finally waking up to the threat that right-wing extremism presents to our nation and our freedoms. Even if this awakening is clearly too late.
There are multiple reports, including investigations by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, which document that our military has been increasingly infiltrated by right-wing extremists. This fact should concern all Americans, conservative, moderate or progressive.
On June 15, a report titled “The National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism” was released following the increasing danger extremism in the military posed to national security. The report details actions that should be taken, including better screening of potential soldiers and closer monitoring of recruitment efforts by outside groups.
But right-wing extremism has been a problem in our military for a long time. For example, back in 1995, a Black couple was murdered in the middle of a Fayetteville street by three racist Fort Bragg soldiers. The couple was attacked and killed simply because of their race. One of the three had hung a Nazi flag over his bed on base and made numerous racist comments to other soldiers at Fort Bragg. But he had never been disciplined by military personnel. Nazi, white supremacist propaganda and bomb making materials were later discovered in the soldier’s rented trailer.
Much of this recent rise in concern by the Defense Department was brought about by the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol, when violent rioters stormed the cradle of democracy, intent on harming legislators engaged in certifying the presidential election. While the proportion of military and former military personnel was small, roughly 12% of those who participated, their impact was large. Nearly half of the 33 military or ex-military arrested had been deployed previously, and nearly a fourth were officers. More ominously, over a third of them were in established violent extremist groups, such as the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers.
For the past few decades, the Anti-Defamation League has been one of the key organizations monitoring this situation. The ADL believes that the proportion of extremists is small, compared to the total number of active- and reserve-duty military members. However, since there are 3.2 million people in this category, the potential number of extremists is still considerable. And, although vets are only 6% of the population, they are believed to make up 10% of those committing domestic terrorist acts.
White supremacists and anti-government radicals in the military are the primary groups of concern. The ADL provides examples of their activities such as: forming the “Texas Emergency Reserve,” to threaten Vietnamese immigrants; stealing military equipment sufficient enough to cause major damage; helping organize the 2017 “Unite the Right” racist rally in Charlottesville, where a woman was murdered; and forming FEAR at Fort Stewart, Georgia.
FEAR stands for “Forever Enduring, Always Ready” and consisted of active-duty soldiers stationed at Fort Stewart who planned to terrorize their opposition targets. Their plans ranged from local bombings to assassinating then-President Barack Obama. The group’s leader funded the organization by killing his pregnant spouse to collect insurance money to the tune of $400,000. As paranoid as its name would indicate, members of FEAR also ended up murdering two people the group thought were informants.
The Defense Department is aware of this extremism and has promulgated regulations intended to discourage domestic terrorism by members of the military.
Also, reports from the Rand Corp. and other think tanks have detailed specific things that should be done. These recommendations include better screenings, developing effective educational programs to counter domestic terrorism in the military, mental health interventions for those “already radicalized” and more effective methods of identifying and stopping those planning violence.
Another study stated that one-third of active-duty troops had knowledge of white extremists in their ranks. But doing anything is difficult when radicalism is at the top, not just the bottom.
As one example, take former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who was convicted of lying to the FBI. He has been accused of everything from promoting Qanon to trying to illegally overturn the results of a fair election to advocating the violent overthrow of our government.
The battle to eliminate extremism from the military is far from over.