“Unemployment is down, jobs are up, and our economy is on the move. President Biden has led our economy into record growth.” — Jaime Harrison, Democratic National Committee chairman.
•••
Clearly, Harrison is not an unbiased observer. However, the statement is factual, and he is not the only one saying it. Other than inflation, obviously a major issue that the Democratic Party leadership would rather not talk about, the economy is generally doing well. It was not in 2020, under Donald Trump.
For example, the unemployment rate is down to an incredibly low 3.8%. That’s the lowest since COVID-19 hit. It’s certainly a lot better than the pandemic peak of about 15% during Trump’s administration. We had a low of 130 million people employed in March of 2020, back when Trump was saying COVID-19 was going away any day now, just trust him. Under Joe Biden, we have created enough jobs so that we are now back to over 150 million Americans employed.
Average hourly earnings have risen by over 5% in the past year. Not as much as inflation, but not insignificant either.
In Biden’s first year in office, the economy did very well, expanding by 5.7%, after declining by 3.4% in 2020 under Trump. That is the most rapid growth since 1984, back when Ronald Reagan was in office. That is impressive.
Under Biden, most Americans have been vaccinated. The virus is not gone, but it is increasingly under control.
Health care coverage is a major issue for many Americans. Because of Trump administration policies, Affordable Care Act coverage via “marketplace plans” enrollment shrank for three out of four years of Trump’s presidency. But coverage via the marketplaces rose from 11.4 million in 2020 to 12 million in 2021 under Biden.
Biden was able to do something that other administrations failed to do — get a bipartisan infrastructure bill passed (the Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act). This act included $55 billion for clean water investments, including replacement of lead pipes, storm flood infrastructure improvements, as well as other funds to improve water quality.
It also included significant funding for broadband services, road and bridge repair, greenhouse gas reduction, public transportation upgrades and clean air (including dollars for a national network for electric vehicle charging centers).
He also was able to get a record number of judges appointed, even more than Trump did in his first year. And he withdrew our troops from Afghanistan, something every other president since George W. Bush talked about but never did. Plus, he was smart enough to keep us out of a direct confrontation with Russia over Ukraine, averting another major unwinnable war.
Of course, Trump and his supporters say he would have done better, an amazing position contrary to any rational thought. But any objective observer is glad that we did not have Vladimir Putin’s best friend in the White House when the war began.
Obviously, Biden went off the rails when he let his early accomplishments go to his head. He pushed for the $3 trillion Build Back Better bill. Biden listened to the wrong people and went for the homer, instead of going for the sure double, but the price tag was too much for moderate Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. And he failed miserably. Hopefully, Biden learned his lesson and will salvage what he can.
Chances are very good that moderates would support a bill that increased taxation for the wealthy, especially the billionaires who pay little or nothing. Also, that bill could address clean air, prescription drug price reduction (Medicare price negotiation), ACA subsidies and Medicaid expansion. These are still possible areas of consensus in the Democratic Senate. For the Democrats to have any chance of retaining the Senate or House, they have to start making progress on such a bill.
Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund indicates that inflation will peak and then fall rapidly over the next few years. But people are hurting, and elections will not wait for good news. The Biden team also must develop a realistic plan for controlling inflation, and implement it ASAP.
However, just as importantly, that team must start marketing and communicating the real successes that Biden has already had.