“We don’t have a better ally than Israel.” — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
nnn
Manchin is correct. There is only one democracy in the Middle East — Israel. We only have one true ally in the Middle East that we can count on — Israel. The remaining states do not have democratic forms of government. Some ally themselves with us, but solely out of convenience and/or common enemies, not shared values.
I’m a supporter of President Joe Biden, although I am more progressive on most domestic issues and more conservative on fiscal and foreign policy. Specifically, Biden worries me regarding his policy changes in the Middle East, especially Israel and Iran.
And I’m not the only one. There are domestic political considerations for Biden, as well, especially in regard to evangelicals and Jews. Evangelicals are already overwhelmingly voting for the GOP, and any anti-Israel actions by Democrats will exacerbate the situation.
American Jews as a whole are liberal and have historically voted for Democrats. Traditionally, Democrats have believed what Manchin has stated, “Anti-Semitism can’t be tolerated in any way, shape or form.”
However, as shown in a recent Pew survey, more religious Jews are now turning to the GOP. Because of the GOP’s steadfast support of Israel, and the Democrats’ hesitancy to criticize some in their caucus, only 20% of Orthodox Jews are now Democrats. In 2013, only 57% of Orthodox Jews leaned toward the GOP. By 2020, it was 75%. Tellingly, 86% of Orthodox Jews liked Donald Trump’s policies toward Israel.
Further, as many analysts have pointed out, the newer, more progressive elements of the Democratic Party have decided that verbally criticizing Israel is now fair game.
The Southern Poverty Law Center has documented that attacks on Jews have gone up recently. In fact, 75% of Jews feel that anti-Semitism has increased in the past five years. My guess is that they believe attacks are coming from the right and the left.
If Democrat leaders don’t solidly support Israel and acknowledge bigotry against Jews, as Manchin does, the trend among the orthodox to become Republicans will continue. And, if more outrageous anti-Israel statements from progressive leaders continue to be made and not strongly condemned by Democrat leaders, the pro-GOP trend might spread to less-religious Jews, as well. The loss of Jewish support combined with pro-Israel evangelicals would hurt the Democrats in key swing states, such as Florida and Georgia.
As for Iran, the treaty negotiated under Barack Obama was clearly inadequate. It restricted Iran’s nuclear capabilities for only 10 years, then Iran could do whatever it pleased. However, the treaty was better than nothing, which is exactly what we got under Trump. Iran is now free to improve its nuclear program all it wants. Our sanctions hurt the Iranian man in the street, but not the religious fanatics running the nation, who also have the support of the military.
Manchin has stated that he tentatively supports a nuclear deal with Iran. No doubt, we do need to get the Iranians to stop moving toward making nuclear bombs.
Sources have stated that the Biden administration is wanting to return to a carrot-and-stick approach. And that this new strategy envisions us aligning with Iran, versus Saudi Arabia. However, moving from the Saudis to the Iranians as our fair-weather friends in the Middle East will not help us. At least we know what we get with the reactionary and misogynistic Saudis. We don’t with the Iranians, who are festering unrest throughout the region through Shia proxies. Even if an accord is reached, Iran cannot be trusted, so strict verification protocols will be required. The problem is clear, but the solution is not.
The one recent bright spot was the Abraham Accords, reached under the Trump administration, moving to normalize relations between Israel and various Muslim nations. If expanded to more Arab states, the accords could serve as the basis for peace in the Middle East. However, with the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli violent confrontations, there is a real danger of accords progress being halted, or even abandoned.
The Middle East is a sand trap. Biden would do well to follow Manchin’s lead and move cautiously, if he wishes to move away from Trump’s pro-Israel, anti-Iranian stance.