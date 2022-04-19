“Right now, basically, we need to be bipartisan.” — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., June 2021
We are not getting much done because of partisanship, which is why Manchin made this statement about Washington, D.C. Further, what little is accomplished on the state level usually ends up alienating a large proportion of either liberal or conservative voters, depending on the law and the party in power.
And that is certainly true in health care, as witnessed by the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid expansion being blocked on ideological grounds by conservatives in 12 states. Which is why Anders Åslund, noted economist and senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, exclaimed, “The state of U.S. health care is catastrophic. In no other area is the U.S. lagging so far behind the European Union.” Unfortunately, he is 100% correct, as is witnessed by our poor mortality and morbidity scores versus the Europeans.
That’s one reason why I was so pleased to discover the Bipartisan Policy Organization. This group receives funding from a wide range of well-known entities and has a very balanced, bipartisan board. It takes the best ideas coming from both parties and attempts to come up with reasonable, data-based recommendations designed to improve America.
As a professional strategic health care planner, of particular interest to me are health care reports that have been issued over the past year.
One report is titled “Public Health Forward: Modernizing the U.S. Public Health System.” This document is comprehensive and impressive, regarding how to improve our public health system. Not only does the report lay out a very detailed vision for improving U.S. public health care, but it also indicates specific actions that are needed to accomplish that vision.
The vision projects an American public health care system quite different from today, with more equity “to achieve good health”; adequate, stable resources devoted to protecting our citizens; strong, reliable public health information systems; enabling legislation that provides for decision-making free from politics; and a stable, competent public health workforce.
Regarding financing, there should be a national “core” set of programs funded by government, accompanied by state and local evaluations, to see where we are now versus this core set. Then, establish action plans to improve operations where needed, including addressing inequities. In other words, standardize programs and quality nationwide, providing adequate funding at state and local levels to achieve these goals.
To evaluate and improve operations, as well as prepare for future needs, such as pandemics, we need more advanced health care information technology capabilities. Data sharing and standardization are key.
The public health workforce needs to be evaluated and upgraded. Compensation must be increased, to be competitive with the private sector. Skills must be developed and upgraded consistent with the needs of 21st-century health care.
There must be a thorough evaluation of the roles and responsibilities of public health departments. Public health authorities must be able to take actions to ensure the public is protected from disease, free from political interference.
Public health departments must effectively communicate with citizens on state and local levels. Especially important is ensuring that misinformation is corrected. Another key is partnering with related community-based entities and involving local communities (including those experiencing health care deficiencies).
I’ve always been interested in politics. I got my undergraduate degree in political science because I enjoyed the field. But, as a fiscal conservative and social progressive, the tribal nature of our current political scene is very disturbing, especially when it comes to health care.
The most essential ingredient to getting this strategic plan for upgrading our public health care system implemented is bipartisanship, as Manchin promotes. We can achieve success, if we don’t continue to let tribalism stop us from reaching our goals.