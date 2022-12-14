“Medicare for All would eliminate choice, substantially raise your taxes, and mean longer wait times to see a doctor.” -- Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said in 2019.
Capito's comments are misleading or just incorrect, as well as selfish. Yes, selfish. That is the only way to describe the continuing resistance to health care reforms, especially among our national legislators like Capito. Single-payer health care preserves total choice of a provider and can be implemented while saving money, while having no effect on wait times.
A decade ago, I was a county commissioner in rural Georgia. I remember having breakfast with my congressman (a moderate Democrat) and a very vocal elderly man who was a decorated, retired veteran. This man said national health care insurance was socialist, unconstitutional and violated the "right to free commerce" (his words, not mine). He went on to say government could not operate anything effectively and, therefore, could not run health care. He also stated that he did not object to the truly needy getting health care, so long as it did not affect his Medicare or his taxes. (Sounds a lot like the rationale as to why some red states refuse to expand Medicaid for the less fortunate.)
This veteran served his country. At some point, he was a true patriot. But was he in that moment? Is he putting the needs of his fellow countrymen before his own? Is Capito?
First of all, this veteran ignored the fact that our military is, by definition, “socialist.” It’s owned and operated by that ineffective federal government that he complained about. Is our military ineffective? How about our police and fire departments? Are they socialist entities?
This man's views would be laughable, if they were not so pervasive in our society, especially among the elderly. How can anyone on Medicare, operated and funded by the federal government, believe the Constitution prohibits a national health insurance program?
Obviously, our current Medicare is national health insurance and has been for nearly 60 years. But it is woefully incomplete and breaking down because of Medicare Advantage, a scam run by self-interested, for-profit insurance companies.
Plus, Medicare covers only those age 65 and older. There is no magic in that number. About one-third of Americans retire earlier. Social Security begins at 62, if you choose, so it has no relevance there. It was simply a political choice to start Medicare coverage at 65. Whether we extend it to those younger than 65 is, likewise, a political choice. The correct moral answer to the health care reform question is obviously universal traditional Medicare, which has overhead expenses of 2%, versus 12% marketing/administration expenses for private firms.
It also should be noted that, because of our disorganized, multi-payer health care system, our per capita cost of health care is much higher than single-payer systems. The U.S. cost is $11,945 per capita, while the average for all wealthy, developed nations is $5,736. Per capita costs will go down under single-payer. The money saved would go to insure all Americans.
As opposed to what Capito indicated, under traditional Medicare for All, we would have total freedom, choosing our doctors and hospitals (as opposed to Medicare Advantage, a for-profit scheme). Physicians still would be independent. Our members of Congress, like Capito, would get the same care that we do, which would assure us that our care would be top-notch.
How can any veteran believe our government cannot operate anything effectively? Would he rather we turn our armed forces over to Blackwater or another private contractor? Is our complex national defense less complicated than our health care insurance? In reality, the issue is not government taking over things.
People like this man (and Capito and many conservative legislators) are simply selfish. Others can suffer, so long as you do not touch my national health insurance program. I deserve it, but you do not. You can have any program you want, so long as I do not have to pay for it. Otherwise, let the rabble suffer.
Sounds like a modern day “let them eat cake.” And we all know how that turned out.