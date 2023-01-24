“Democrats’ reckless tax-and-spending spree that would greatly increase the scope of the IRS and spy on bank accounts of middle-class Americans,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said in 2021 of the funding for the Internal Revenue Service in the Inflation Reduction Act.
The first order of business for the U.S. House should be to approve raising the debt ceiling to pay off debts we have already incurred. However, the GOP did not prioritize introducing a vitally needed debt ceiling bill so our federal government does not go bankrupt, ruining the U.S. economy. The GOP House leadership has instead passed a heavily politicized, dead-end piece of legislation that deletes the funding for clearly needed IRS staff. The GOP, incorrectly I would add, claims that new IRS staff will burden average Americans by conducting unneeded audits.
First of all, according to experts, the IRS is severely understaffed. According to the Treasury Department, “since 2010, the estimated number of high-income non-filers has risen by nearly 50% as a resource-constrained IRS lacked the ability to pursue all of these cases.”
On a practical level, have you ever tried to contact the IRS? It’s a very frustrating experience. The IRS is way behind on responding to taxpayer questions or offering assistance when requested, as even the GOP knows. Per Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., “I work every day with people who still haven’t received their tax returns.”
And the agency has not been authorized to immediately hire 87,000 new agents. Many of the people it is hiring are simply support staff, not agents. And hiring is over a 10-year period.
Plus, because of retirements, the IRS has lost 50,000 agents in the past five years and will lose 50,000 more from retirements over the next 5 years. And between 2010 and 2018, it experienced budget cuts amounting to a 30% reduction in enforcement agents, causing audits for the super wealthy (over $10 million in annual income) to fall from 18.4% to just a meager 6.7%. While big corporations went from almost universal audits (98%) to less than half (49%).
Treasury indicates that there will be no increase in audits for folks making under $400,000. The stated emphasis for these agents will be on zeroing in on wealthy tax cheats, including corporations. People like the CFO at the Trump Organization, who has been jailed for tax evasion. And looking at the returns of billionaires like Donald Trump, who pay no taxes at all in many years. No wonder the GOP is upset.
Being upset is one thing, but some GOP House members are just out of control. According to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, “It’s going to hire 87,000 new IRS agents and it’s going to arm ... 70,000 of these IRS agents.” That statement is just plain wrong, as is much of what Greene says. The only IRS agents that are armed work in the small criminal investigation’s unit.
But the right-wing fake news media also is banging the drum. According to Brian Kilmead of Fox News, “Joe Biden’s new army” could “hunt down and kill middle-class taxpayers that don’t pay enough.” And “90% of the revenue generated from the new IRS agents will come from people making less than $200,000,” according to Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., in a Fox interview. Both statements are completely incorrect but feed the Fox narrative.
In a recent letter to Congress, the IRS commissioner stated: “These resources are absolutely not about increasing audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans.” As for the cost/benefit analysis, it is clear that increasing the IRS staffing will benefit the ordinary American taxpayer. Our nation has dramatically increased the national debt because of the pandemic and the Trump/GOP 2017 law resulting in a drastic reduction of taxes paid by the rich and corporations. But adding these agents will result in $200 billion in increased revenue over 10 years, far exceeding the cost of adding staff.
The federal Office of Management and Budget’s response to the GOP reaction to the IRS staffing increases is clear: “House Republicans are making clear that their top economic priority is to allow the rich and multi-billion-dollar corporations to skip out on their taxes.” And the facts prove them correct and Capito wrong.
The one reassuring item coming out of all this is that, according to a recent Morning Consult poll, three-fourths of Americans have not bought into the Capito/GOP/Fox News false assertions. Taxpayers are not worried about the IRS increasing audits of their returns.
Jack Bernard is a former West Virginia health care consultant living in Peachtree City, Georgia.