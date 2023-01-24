Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

“Democrats’ reckless tax-and-spending spree that would greatly increase the scope of the IRS and spy on bank accounts of middle-class Americans,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said in 2021 of the funding for the Internal Revenue Service in the Inflation Reduction Act.

The first order of business for the U.S. House should be to approve raising the debt ceiling to pay off debts we have already incurred. However, the GOP did not prioritize introducing a vitally needed debt ceiling bill so our federal government does not go bankrupt, ruining the U.S. economy. The GOP House leadership has instead passed a heavily politicized, dead-end piece of legislation that deletes the funding for clearly needed IRS staff. The GOP, incorrectly I would add, claims that new IRS staff will burden average Americans by conducting unneeded audits.

Jack Bernard is a former West Virginia health care consultant living in Peachtree City, Georgia.

