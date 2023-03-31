Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is a traditional, moderate Democrat. He likes the filibuster and Senate traditions. He doesn’t want to see government do too much or raise taxes. In this way, he is much like former presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton. Some of his stances, I like. Many others, I clearly do not. But those who say he is not really a Democrat are just plain wrong.

On the other side, many observers believe that former president Donald Trump has caused the Republican moral demise, away from Lincoln’s Grand Old Party. He clearly has helped, but he didn’t start the downhill slide. Nixon and Reagan deserve the honor for that initiating that move.

Jack Bernard is a former West Virginia health care consultant living in Peachtree City, Georgia.

