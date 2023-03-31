Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is a traditional, moderate Democrat. He likes the filibuster and Senate traditions. He doesn’t want to see government do too much or raise taxes. In this way, he is much like former presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton. Some of his stances, I like. Many others, I clearly do not. But those who say he is not really a Democrat are just plain wrong.
On the other side, many observers believe that former president Donald Trump has caused the Republican moral demise, away from Lincoln’s Grand Old Party. He clearly has helped, but he didn’t start the downhill slide. Nixon and Reagan deserve the honor for that initiating that move.
Over the past several decades, the Republican Party has gone from a party that supported civil rights and Social Security to the party that wants government out of the way so that corporate America and the wealthy can rule. There are no longer many moderates left in the party, or John McCain mavericks, much less a liberal wing.
In 1935, only 15% of Republican House members voted against the creation of Social Security; only 20% of GOP senators did. In recent years, President George W. Bush, former House speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and many other GOP leaders wanted to do away with Social Security as we know it.
In 1964, the Civil Rights Act passed. An astounding 80% of House Republicans voted for it, versus only 60% of Democrats. The Senate was the same story, with 82% of GOP senators in support versus a little over two-thirds of Democrats. The GOP showed similar support for the Voting Rights Act (82% in the House and 94% in the Senate).
But, in 2013, a Supreme Court dominated by anti-government GOP appointees gutted the Voting Rights Act. The GOP has not supported efforts to correct abuses but, instead, has actively engaged in voter suppression.
In 1965, 50% of GOP House members voted to create Medicare, as did 41% of Republican senators. Sen. Jacob Javits, R-N.Y., introduced legislation in 1970 to expand it to all ages. Now, there is no Republican leader willing to stand up for expansion, even for those ages 55-64.
Along the way, the GOP base also has changed dramatically. Millennials are significantly more likely to be Democrats versus Republicans. And this newly hypocritical GOP is all for spending and greater deficits when there is a Republican president.
So, how did this change in the GOP come about? Was it accidental? No. The rightward turn of the GOP was a Nixonian tactic known as the “Southern Strategy,” to get white, Southern voters.
In his 1980 campaign, Ronald Reagan gave a speech near Philadelphia, Miss., where three civil rights workers had been murdered just 16 years before. His speech was widely publicized because of Reagan saying things like: “I believe in states’ rights.” Clearly, this event was a successful attempt to let the right-wing reactionary forces know that he was on their side.
Trump also let the Charlottesville white supremacists know how he felt: “You had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides.” His remarks were not surprising, in that he has a long history of documented racism going back 40 years.
The GOP has had a long-held belief in limited government and the balance of powers. That is why Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., complained about President Barack Obama’s executive orders.
But McConnell must know that there is no longer a traditional Republican Party. There is a ReTrumpican Party that will blindly follow Trump down the road to unconstitutional authoritarianism, as shown by the GOP reticence to criticize its idol even when he advocates violence and insurrection.
So, when I look at Manchin, I see a Democrat who believes in tradition. When I look at Trump, I do not see a traditional Republican; I see authoritarianism and the end of democracy.
Jack Bernard is a former West Virginia health care consultant living in Peachtree City, Georgia.