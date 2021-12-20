“I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation,” Sen. Joe Manchin, on Fox News Sunday.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has been voicing grave concerns about the Build Back Better bill from the beginning, although never being very open about what his bottom line was. In response, President Joe Biden has removed many items, including much of the clean energy programs so vital to cleaning up our looming environmental crisis. Biden has bent over backwards because no GOP Senate members want a bipartisan bill that will help the Democrats politically.
But compromise does not seem to be what Manchin is truly after. A rare Democrat in a very red pro-coal state, he is simply playing politics to get conservative voters in West Virginia to reelect him.
In his recent interview with The Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit, Manchin emphasized that he could not vote for the Build Back Better bill, the centerpiece of the Biden administration domestic policy agenda, until its effects on inflation could be determined. However, there are really two separate questions that need to be answered. How bad is inflation for the United States? And what benefits are in the BBB bill versus its cost?
Manchin is correct that inflation is a major issue that must be examined. Worldwide, inflation is clearly going up. And that’s also true in the United States, where inflation is rising at a higher rate than in other democracies. For example, in 2021, the consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.7% here versus 5.2% in Germany, 3.8% in Italy and 2.8% in France.
But wages are also up. Furthermore, U.S. wages are up 9.77% ... versus only 3% in Germany, 0.6% in Italy and 0.3% in France. And that more than makes up for rise in the CPI.
And the stock market is way up, as well as home values for middle-class homeowners. The stock market is up 27%. For many Americans, their home is their greatest asset. Home values in 2021 are predicted to rise 13.6%.
And, in large part because of the infusion of federal money into our economy, the unemployment rate is down to 4.2%. It has not been that low since January 2001.
As for the clear benefits of the BBB bill, there are many for West Virginians and Americans in general. To sum up a very complex bill, here are a few of the programs still included: universal preschool/child care; home care expansion under Medicaid; child tax credits; funding for child care; Pell grant expansion for college students; clean energy investments; ACA affordability assistance; Medicare expanded to include hearing aids; affordable housing assistance; higher ed/workforce training; immigration; clean energy; and other equity spending (defined as assistance to rural areas, violence prevention, maternal health, pandemic preparation, and supply chain issues).
Granted, the Democrats have not adequately addressed the inflation issue. Or clearly explained how the average citizen will benefit from the passage of the BBB legislation (for example, the child care credit). Or how taxes will be on the wealthy, rather than the middle class. And, make no mistake, it can be fully funded simply by getting the wealthy (like Manchin himself), some of whom pay little or no taxes now, to pay their fair share.
The Democrats must be faulted for that major messaging problem. As I have said before, the Democrats often have the right policies, but are inexplicably unable to communicate benefits to the American people. As usual, their BBB messaging from the top down is atrocious, disjointed and erratic. So, they suffer politically.
But their failure to message properly is nothing new. As a prime example, look at the ACA (Obamacare) and its electoral impact in 2010. Now that the American public understands the ACA’s benefits, it’s very popular.
But that failure to communicate clearly does not excuse Manchin, who is simply playing politics without regard to the benefits of the BBB legislation. Manchin has stated he cannot support a bill that will be a very positive game changer for middle-class Americans.
Senator, it’s past time for you to decide what you want your legacy to be. Will you do what is right, rather than what is good for you politically?