“To have an assault weapon’s ban in this country, we don’t need that ... if there was a time on this planet that there is a need for the Second Amendment, it’s now.” — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice after Uvalde, Texas, school shooting
•••
OK, Justice did help push through West Virginia’s HB 3369, which expanded the role of the state School Safety Unit of the Division of Protective Services. But, as detailed below, that did not work in Uvalde, where 19 children and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School last year. Is Justice’s other “wild west” solution to have a campus carry law letting college students carry guns at school (Senate Bill 10, which passed in the 2023 legislative session)?
How about if we used some common sense and better train our law enforcement officers and restrict guns?
I come from a law enforcement family. I have close relatives who retired from the FBI, NYPD and Florida corrections. I never wanted their jobs. No way, too hard for too little in return. Still, in my opinion, we need more training for law enforcement, as well as the immediate abolition of “qualified immunity” for police.
Along those lines, Atlanta is building “cop city,” the activist term for the “Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.” This project to train Atlanta police and fire staff is being constructed on 85 acres of land. I support its construction because I believe there is an overwhelming need for better orientation for our officers.
But I also realize that some law enforcement officers have abused their position. Some clearly have been overly aggressive in their dealings with Black men. Many such instances have been exposed in recent years. The George Floyd incident in Minnesota is just the tip of the iceberg.
But the police have also failed us in other ways, as shown by the Uvalde and Lakeland, Florida, shootings. In these instances, police have correctly been accused of cowardice. Amazingly, until the recent Florida prosecution of Scot Peterson, no American peace officer had been charged for inaction related to mass murders in schools.
By all accounts, the 2018 Parkland, Florida, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was a horrible tragedy. Fourteen children and three adults died from shots fired by the gunman. But the deaths and injuries could have been minimized if the assigned on-site policeman, Peterson, used his training and did his job.
Peterson, the very experienced cop on the scene who supposedly provided full-time protection for the school, did not get a scratch in the 2018 incident. And, post attack but prior to being retroactively fired, he already had retired with a cushy $100,000-plus pension.
During the six-minute attack, the obviously frightened Broward County deputy took cover. According to one witness, it was obvious where the shots were coming from. But this coward still waited 39 more minutes before even approaching the building. By that time, the shooting had stopped for over half an hour and the building had been secured by brave law enforcement officers.
The Uvalde situation, where roughly 400 law enforcement officers from various agencies gathered but did not engage the shooter for more than an hour, was even worse. And there have been no prosecutions by local, state or national agencies. It took forever for the school district to even fire the incident commander, Chief Pedro Arredondo. He headed up security at the district’s eight schools, commanding five other officers.
The Robb Elementary School attack was perpetuated buy a sole person, an 18-year-old student himself. There were numerous local and state officers on site. All sat on their hands as 19 defenseless schoolchildren and two teachers were slaughtered. Finally, after over an hour of these local and state cops delaying any action, the tactical unit of the U.S. Border Patrol rushed the killer.
By the way, in both Florida and Texas, the shooter had a semiautomatic rifle, a major factor in the large number of deaths. Having shot them and knowing their destructive power, it is inconceivable to me that people can just go out and purchase a weapon of war, though Gov. Justice thinks it’s fine. But that is a topic for another time.
There should be no legal forgiveness or immunity for law enforcement. It is past time for police officers to be held responsible for their actions, or, in these cases, their inaction leading to unnecessary deaths.