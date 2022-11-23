“Sen. Joe Manchin effectively scuttled the Biden administration’s tax agenda in Congress by saying he could not immediately support a climate, energy and tax package he had previously indicated he could support.”- New York Times, 7-18-22
Manchin, D-W.Va., scuttled Build Back Better in July. Eventually, he relented, at least in part. He voted for the Inflation Reduction Act, agreeing to reinstate a minimum 15% tax for corporations making a profit of $1 billion or more annually. He still opposes strong taxation of the fossil fuel industry. But he may not be as influential in the Senate next year.
The Democrats have a chance of getting 51 senators, if Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., can win the Georgia run-off against ex-UGA football star Herschel Walker. And chances are that Warnock will do so because of Walker’s utter lack of qualifications. Then, Democrats could be more aggressive in the Senate regarding taxation of big business and the 1%, although the GOP-held House would still be an obstacle.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has told the public that Democrats “want to pile on giant tax hikes that will hammer workers and kill many thousands of American jobs,” And incoming House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said "Inflation is running rampant due in part to out-of-control spending from President [Joe] Biden and [House] Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi."
Their rhetoric is untrue. Only the ultra-wealthy and corporations were taxed in the Inflation Reduction Act that Manchin supported. Further, the facts about inflation are much different than what is portrayed by the GOP leadership. Inflation is a big problem, but it’s a worldwide phenomenon. Europe has more inflation problems than we do.
The factors causing inflation are varied but revolve around the war in Ukraine, lasting pandemic supply chain issues and corporate profiteering. For both moral and political reasons, we must support Ukraine against invasion by a dictator bent on returning to the days of the USSR. And we have little control over international supply chain problems, which will eventually be resolved. But the Democrats can and should address exorbitant profits by greedy corporations and their top executives.
People as diverse as democratic socialist Bernie Sanders and moderate strategist James Carville have pointed out the mistake that the party and their candidates are making. Per Carville, Bill Clinton’s election guru, “Republicans don’t have a plan to reduce inflation that I know of.” And once again, he is right and that is what the Democrats must attack more aggressively next year by going after the 1% and greedy corporations, even if the GOP House stalls progress.
There is plenty of proof that corporate America only cares about one thing- improving their bottom line. And that they have been quite successful at raising their prices while blaming others. And that corporate profits are at record 40-year highs, which they are not passing down to their workers.
In the midterms, because of GOP extremism and Supreme Court abortion radicalism, Democrats did not do as badly as was predicted. However, polls have repeatedly shown that the economy and inflation were still major issues driving this election. But the Democrats are not tying the GOP to the 1% and the corporations that those Republican leaders love and refuse to tax. They still have the opportunity to do that before the 2024 elections.
Democrats were once the party of working-class people oppressed by “the man.” That’s why they once were the dominant party in West Virginia. If they wish to win over the common person and take back the House in 2024 and again secure the presidency, they must once again clearly establish this blue-collar-advocacy position with the American voter. As Carville has repeatedly said, being “woke” will not win elections in middle America (or in West Virginia).