Remember that simple slogan, “It’s the economy, stupid?” James Carville, an astute Clinton adviser who understood the common person, came up with it in the 1992 election. And he was spot on.
Bill Clinton used it very successfully against George H.W. Bush, defeating Bush’s run for a second term. But there was a big difference between 1992 and 2022. We were in the middle of a major recession then, versus a roaring economy last year.
I have been vocal about how well the economy was doing in 2021. Factually, it was the best economy since 1984. Gross domestic product grew at 6.9%. Unemployment was at record low levels and is projected to be around 4% when the first reports for 2022 are released. Exports were way up, 4.6% — up from drops of 0.1% and 13.6% in 2019 and 2020 under Donald Trump.
So, why hasn’t that success translated into political gains for the Democrats who control the House, the Senate and the presidency? Inflation and COVID-19 are the main factors. But extremely poor and confusing messaging also is a large part of the problem.
The Democrats simply seem unable to convince the public of their success. They do not speak about positive things they accomplished and the benefits to citizens enough.
And the very public, unnecessarily protracted Democrat infighting over the Build Back Better bill has hurt them significantly, making them look like a disorganized bunch who cannot even get their party members to move in a straight line. Which is exactly what they are.
Didn’t the politically experienced Joe Biden know very early on that his buddy, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., had to buy in on every major item in BBB for it to pass, and that opposing big spending would help, not hurt, Manchin at home in red West Virginia?
However, on a more basic level, we have to realize that the gains in the economy have been very uneven. The working people on the bottom have not done as well as the elites who made substantial gains in the stock market in 2021.
Last year, inflation was nearly 7%. Wages were up 9%. But the distribution was unequal. A Pew Research study released in December examined this issue. Pew found that, for agriculture, mining, construction and manufacturing (i.e., blue-collar industries), wage increases were under 6% since the pandemic brought the economy to a halt in 2020. Thus, Manchin’s statement on inflation makes sense for his constituents. But white-collar industries, like IT, management and finance, had increases between 10% to 12%.
Accommodation and food services was the one outlier, with an 18% increase. However, wages in this sector were still the lowest of any sector, even after the increase (about $482 a week).
The Democrats once were the party of the blue-collar working person, the guy Manchin appeals to. It can and should be once again. But it must be aware of the dinner-table issues affecting the non-elites and remember: “It’s the economy, stupid.”
Democrats need to focus on actions and bills related to inflation reduction and specific economic benefits for blue-collar and swing voters, as well as voting rights. But, the job will be monumental, and bringing enough GOP senators on board to pass these sorts of bills might not be possible. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., wants to make Biden a one-term president.
However, the only way for the Democrats to gain politically is for these types of key bills to pass. Minor bipartisan bills that are very worthy (like ending closed-door arbitration, reforming the post office and banning stock trades) will not help Democrats in the 2022 and 2024 elections. And, obviously, give up on extremely progressive bills with huge price tags and zero chance of getting 50 votes in the Senate, per the Build Back Better fiasco. Unless all 50 Democrats buy in (or some Republicans), don’t even waste your time and political capital.
Democrats usually have the right policies (with some notable exceptions), but a consistently poor strategy for getting elected. The GOP is the exact opposite. Expect a rout in 2022 and 2024, unless, by some miracle, the Democrats change course.