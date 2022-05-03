The Democrats need two things to win in November and 2024: luck and skill. So far, they have neither.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is correct when she says Democrats do need to get something passed that they can point to in 2022 and 2024. But to do that, they need all Senate Democrats to support a bill. So, President Joe Biden and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., must start with what Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., will agree to — which, in general, means no items that are on the top of the progressive agenda.
Don’t mistake what I am saying. I am a very progressive on social issues. Very often, I want exactly what Sen. Warren wants, in terms of ideal legislation, so long as it is paid for equitably and realistically.
But I’m a pragmatic progressive. By now, Biden and Schumer should understand that they must forget the Squad. It does not matter what they are pushing in the House. You need 50 votes in the Senate to get things done.
I was chairman of a rural county commission in Georgia with five very diverse members. I learned the hard way in local government that if you don’t have the votes, it doesn’t really matter what is “right” or what you want ideally. It’s what you can actually get that counts.
For example, I wanted a heavily traveled, long, major road repaved and widened. During my first term, I kept banging my head against a stone wall, failing by one vote each time. On the other hand, during my second term, I cut some reasonable political deals, got the votes I needed, and was able to have the county repave the road a little at a time. By the end of my term, the whole road was repaved.
Manchin says he will go along with lowering prescription drug pricing. The Senate should pass it ASAP. The same goes for climate legislation, to the extent that Manchin agrees. Do it, combining it with the drug legislation. And see how far Manchin will go to increase taxes on the wealthy to pay for programs. And get it done in the same bill. Now. And if the Republicans all vote against it, which almost all will, despite the popularity of those bills, the Democrats have a great issue for November and 2024.
Longer term, the Democrats need to implement a better strategic plan, starting on the city and county levels, state by state. In many red states, the GOP has a highly organized state structure, with local counties reporting to the state chapter. On the other hand, the Democrats are traditionally disorganized, with the local chapters left to their own means to recruit and train people.
If Democrats want to pass legislation, as well as stop gerrymandering and voter disenfranchisement, they are going to have to act more effectively on the local and state levels, to get progressives elected. And that takes a lot of work on the ground, the way Stacey Abrams has done in Georgia to get a Jewish senator and an African American senator elected. Are the Democrats ready to replicate her efforts elsewhere? We will see.