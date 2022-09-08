When asked last year if Donald Trump would run for president again in 2024, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said she didn’t see it happening.
Even though President Joe Biden’s poll numbers are up a bit over the past few months, they are still pretty miserable. Biden has already lost in 2024, unless a discredited Trump runs — which sharp Democrat politicos should want and intelligent GOP politicians like Capito should oppose.
But which Democrats can win if a candidate like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the GOP presidential nominee?
It’s obvious to me that Biden’s a good man with the right values. He was always a straight shooter and wanted to compromise with the GOP to get things done. But I also liked Jimmy Carter for the same reasons. And he lost because of inflation and the economy.
Here are the numbers according to a recent survey from Real Clear Politics: Only 18% of Americans think the nation is moving in the right direction. Three-fourths believe we are on the wrong track.
Democrats will get slaughtered in 2022 and 2024, with the vast majority of Americans disliking the current situation.
Who do voters blame, rightly or wrongly? Obviously, they blame Biden, who is still supported by Democrats, but few independents (or any Republicans). And it’s the independents, the moderate swing voters, who decide national elections.
The GOP is becoming more and more authoritarian and less supportive of democracy. Nevertheless, the Democrats might lose the presidency in 2024 because of high inflation, as well as a looming economic recession.
Biden is blamed for inflation, even if he is not culpable. Much of it consists of gas and food increases, caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Further, we are now at 8.5% inflation, while the European Union is at 9.1%. All democracies are facing inflation, not just us. But the frustrated public blames Biden.
Trump spearheaded an unsuccessful coup and tried to overturn a free and fair election. Trump should be jailed for his Jan. 6 activities. But unless the Fulton County District Attorney or Merrick Garland get some fortitude, which is doubtful, Trump will never be charged. But Trump did not get out of the Jan. 6 hearings unscathed.
Trump clearly wants to be president again, but will he win the GOP primary? The GOP leadership better hope that DeSantis beats him, because Trump is the only candidate who would lose to Biden. DeSantis is a much stronger candidate than Trump in a general election, where independents will not vote for someone who called the Georgia secretary of state and pressured him to “find” enough votes for Trump to win.
So, assuming Biden knows he cannot win against DeSantis and should not run, who is waiting in the wings to wave the Democrats’ flag? Certainly not Vice President Kamala Harris, who is tainted because she’s part of the administration. Here are a half-dozen good candidates:
- Stacey Abrams of Georgia (if she wins the Georgia governor’s race in 2022).
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
- Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.
- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.
- Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan.
- And one other candidate never mentioned: Michelle Obama.
Of the first six, all are viewed as relative moderates in a party moving leftward in a nation that is not. Most are from swing states; Manchin is from a red state and Booker from a blue one. In my opinion, all of them have a much better chance of winning than Biden.
And then we have Michelle Obama, who is, in my opinion, a moderate superstar. President Barack Obama was popular but did not get as much done as he could have, had Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., not blocked the way. However, Obamacare is very popular, and Obama is rightly given credit for its passage.
Michelle Obama is well educated, charismatic and tough. She knows politics. In my opinion, she is the best candidate and would dominate the primaries in every demographic — all ethnicities and races, women, men, young and old. And she could beat DeSantis, whom she would portray as out of step with women and moderates.
The overwhelming obstacle is convincing her to run. And that is what Democratic Party king-makers need to be doing right now. Otherwise, get ready to say hello to President DeSantis.