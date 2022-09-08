Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

When asked last year if Donald Trump would run for president again in 2024, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said she didn’t see it happening.

Even though President Joe Biden’s poll numbers are up a bit over the past few months, they are still pretty miserable. Biden has already lost in 2024, unless a discredited Trump runs — which sharp Democrat politicos should want and intelligent GOP politicians like Capito should oppose.

Jack Bernard is a former West Virginia health care consultant living in Peachtree City, Georgia.

