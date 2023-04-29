Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

At the urging of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Gov. Jim Justice has declared his intention to run against Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in 2024.

Frankly, I am not surprised, given the fact that Manchin barely held onto his seat last time and is very unpopular, as West Virginia has become an increasingly red state.

Jack Bernard is a former West Virginia health care consultant living in Peachtree City, Georgia.

