At the urging of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Gov. Jim Justice has declared his intention to run against Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in 2024.
Frankly, I am not surprised, given the fact that Manchin barely held onto his seat last time and is very unpopular, as West Virginia has become an increasingly red state.
Justice indicated his intention to switch parties and become a Republican at an August 2017 Trump rally in Huntington, stating, “He [Trump] cares about us in West Virginia ... I love him to death.” At the time, I found it to be an odd thing to say, considering that West Virginia is the second-poorest state in the union and Trump is an unapologetic billionaire with a sketchy financial past. For example, then-President Trump had a long record of evading the taxes that are paid by ordinary working people like those of West Virginia.
When you look at Justice’s history, though, it’s easy to see why he likes Trump so much.
Having mining, tourism and farming interests, Justice also is a wealthy guy with a sketchy financial history. As West Virginians know, Justice is said to be West Virginia’s wealthiest person, owning The Greenbrier resort, among other things. Everyone in the state knows about The Greenbrier, which is by far the ritziest resort in the state. Certainly, I do. Way back when the local hospital was owned by Humana, I was over planning for that facility, among others.
Four years ago, Forbes magazine ran a rather unflattering portrait of Jim Justice, dubbing him a “deadbeat billionaire.” But in the political world, that may just as well have been four decades ago. Voters seem to conveniently have very short memories. Recent polling shows Justice, with an astounding 64% approval rate, to be highly popular with West Virginia voters of all parties. He’s clearly more popular than Manchin, who has an overall approval rate of only 34%, according to a Morning Consult poll.
At the time of the Forbes article, Justice owed $10 million to various government agencies, employees and suppliers, plus he was potentially on the line for a lot more in civil cases, fines and reclamation fees. Similarly, Trump is notorious for stiffing vendors and contractors. No wonder that, when asked about Trump, Justice declared, “You know, we are a lot alike.”
Further, regarding Justice-owned mines (Kentucky Fuel), the Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission stated, “Kentucky Fuel’s history regarding the payment of penalties is abysmal.” There is a reason that National Public Radio called him “the nation’s top mine safety delinquent,” not a title to be proud of.
In more recent years, controversies have continued. Justice received between $11 million and $24 million in questionable payments from the COVID-19 pandemic relief program, according to reporting from ProPublica. The PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) is the federal program that the GOP says is riddled with fraud and abuse. Given the Justice case, I suppose they are right. But Republicans should look in the mirror before making such broad statements.
ProPublica also detailed the many lawsuits that have been brought against Justice’s companies. Again, his philosophy is the same as his fellow “man of the people,” Donald Trump. In other words — hire very good lawyers and never admit guilt, even when it is obvious to any objective observer.
To sum it up, Manchin certainly is not as popular as Justice right now. But if Manchin wants to get down and dirty, Justice has a ton of skeletons in his closet that can be exposed. The underlying question becomes whether Manchin has enough fight left in him to take on Justice.