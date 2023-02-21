A recent political survey was conducted by a Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., surrogate (the Tarrance Group). It showed West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, who has an overall approval rate of 61%, beating Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in a head-to-head race, 52% to 42%. Justice, who has mused on running for Manchin's seat in 2024, is a former Democrat and surprisingly is still highly rated by them, with 52% of Democrats believing he has done a good job as governor.
Manchin has received a lot of local criticism for supporting his party in the past. For example, his politically courageous vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump.
Trump will be a key factor in 2024; in my opinion he will win the GOP nomination due to the number of primary candidates splitting the vote. Before criticizing Manchin, review the facts:
-Trump clearly was guilty of “high crimes and misdemeanors” regarding Ukraine, which is why they did not initially have the arms to fight Russia. Extorting President Zelensky to try to get him to investigate U.S. domestic political rivals is the worst thing a president has done in a century. Trump admitted that’s what he did in his “perfect call.”
-His obstruction of justice was crystal clear in the Ukraine case, per articles and testimony before the House.
-Trump clearly obstructed justice in Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Per the Mueller Report, Volume II, page 182: “If we had confidence…the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice we would so state ... we are unable to reach that conclusion.”
Despite the above, Trump remains high in polls of GOP voters. His base refuses to acknowledge his flaws.
My best friend is a retired blue-collar worker from a coal mining family on the West Virginia/Pennsylvania state line. He loves Trump because he “tells it like it is.” But Trump just says whatever helps him personally at the time, true or not. For example, his pledge to have Mexico pay for a wall versus his actual policy of unconstitutionally taking money from congressional military appropriations. So, for the Democrats, leave Trump and his base behind and instead zero in on issues.
The 2024 question for the Democrats is strategic: “Where do we go from here?” Even though they did OK in the 2022 mid-terms, the seeds of self-destruction are still there.
The progressive wing of the Democrats is pushing for more leftward movement on various items that I personally support. But they must be thoroughly explained, including how they are to be paid for. If not, don’t bring them up pre-election.
Further, the Democratic Party must be broad enough to include other views. What remains of the moderate wing, including Manchin, is convinced that the Dems should fill the centrist hole created by the abdication of the GOP in its rapid capitulation to all things Trump. But certain elements of the left wing of the Democratic Party have been gunning for moderates like Manchin, who are simply reflecting their constituents in their voting.
If the Democrats waste their time fighting among themselves about which wing of the party should prevail, the party will destroy itself yet again. If they want to win in 2024 and beyond, the Democrats must come up with internally agreed upon broad policy proposals to make the lives of ordinary Americans better… especially the blue-collar Trump Democrats in West Virginia, as well as the rust belt state hard hats already angered by plant closings and inflation. And then aggressively, unabashedly sell these proposals to West Virginia voters and elsewhere, especially swing states. In other words, learn from their mistakes and win key electoral states (Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and so on).
Social Security and Medicare preservation/expansion is a key topic. But explain how these ideas can be financed without turning us into Greece. And declare upfront that the unpopular Bush and Trump tax breaks given to big corporations and the wealthy will be taken away to pay for it.
It is up to the Democrats to give normally unmotivated Democratic voters and “swing” independents solid policy reasons to come out and vote blue in 2024. That’s the way Manchin will beat Justice.
Appeal to the common working person, the people the Democratic Party abandoned to concentrate on special interests.
Jack Bernard is a former West Virginia health care consultant living in Peachtree City, Georgia.