A recent political survey was conducted by a Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., surrogate (the Tarrance Group). It showed West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, who has an overall approval rate of 61%, beating Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in a head-to-head race, 52% to 42%. Justice, who has mused on running for Manchin's seat in 2024, is a former Democrat and surprisingly is still highly rated by them, with 52% of Democrats believing he has done a good job as governor. 

Manchin has received a lot of local criticism for supporting his party in the past. For example, his politically courageous vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump.

Jack Bernard is a former West Virginia health care consultant living in Peachtree City, Georgia. 

