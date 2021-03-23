To filibuster or not to filibuster, that is the question facing Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Yes, that is certainly the correct question. But on the other hand, there’s no question that the Senate filibuster has become counterproductive. Even Manchin, who wants to keep it, is aware of that fact.
Currently, the Democrats have the presidency and both houses of Congress. You would think they could get their programs enacted into law. But you would be wrong.
Currently, 60 votes are required in the Senate to conduct its normal business, including passing most bills. The exceptions are appointment/judicial confirmation votes and budget reconciliation (very limited use), where a simple majority is mandated by current Senate rules.
We should, but might not, all know that the filibuster is most famous for having been the favorite method of the Dixiecrats in preserving segregation and making sure that no legislation was passed to halt that odious practice. But that wasn’t its only use.
Over the past 60 years or more, the infamous filibuster delaying tactic has become the primary tool of the minority party to ensure that nothing gets done by the majority party regarding their key legislative priorities. Then, in the next election cycle, the minority party which filibustered blames the majority party for failing to accomplish anything. And then, in the next election the minority party runs on the platform that the majority party is ineffective.
Meanwhile, nothing gets accomplished, and the will of the people is thwarted.
Most important of all, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., (who calls himself the “Grim Reaper”) loves being an obstructionist and, obviously, enjoys killing Democrats’ legislation. McConnell controlled the Senate for six of the eight years of Barack Obama’s presidency. He openly stated that his goal was to make Obama a one-term president by blocking all of his priorities. He failed, in that Obama was reelected, but he succeeded, in that, legislatively, very little was accomplished by Obama for the last six years of his term in office.
In his career, which spans several decades, McConnell has made it clear that he will not work with Democrats for the good of the nation. Or that he will agree to compromise on anything at all. Deep down, Manchin knows this.
In McConnell’s way of thinking, bipartisanship has always meant the Democrats supporting GOP proposals. And they did, for the GOP-sponsored relief bills during the COVID-19 crisis in 2020, as opposed to the GOP now.
However, as of February 2020, there were 395 (including 280 bipartisan) bills passed by the House that were just sitting on McConnell’s desk. McConnell killed the House-passed Paycheck Fairness, the Violence Against Women and the Climate Action Now acts from even being voted on in the Senate.
There are many other areas where the House approved bills, but they were stalled in the Senate because of McConnell’s refusal to even address these issues when he was majority leader. These bills addressed gun control (tightening background checks, closing the gun show loophole, etc.), pension protection, immigration, net neutrality, lowering prescription drug prices, protecting those with preexisting conditions, voter registration enhancements and raising the minimum wage.
McConnell would not even take these bills, many of which were very popular, to the Senate for a vote. So, what makes Manchin or anyone else think that McConnell will be willing to address these issues now, when he has a filibuster at his disposal?
So, how could our Founding Fathers have had the bad sense to include the filibuster in the Constitution? The answer is, they didn’t. The filibuster is purely a creature of the Senate and its archaic internal rules. And filibuster rules can be changed, as they were in April 2017, when McConnell and the GOP (by a simple majority vote) reduced the number needed to approve Supreme Court justices from 60 to a simple 51 majority. That’s how Gorsuch, Barrett and Kavanaugh got confirmed. Manchin understands this fact.
Briefly, here’s what we can do to correct the longstanding problem. One option is to simply do away with the filibuster completely. Let the majority rule, whether it’s the Democrats or the GOP.
Another, more moderate, alternative is to lower the number of votes required to filibuster. At one time, 67 votes were needed to stop a filibuster. It was lowered to 60. Why not lower it to 53 or some other number, preserving the rights of the minority and promoting compromise?
And then there’s the less-effective option, currently promoted by Manchin. At one time, Senators wanting to filibuster had to actually be on the floor speaking. Theoretically, making delays uncomfortable for the obstructionists will make it harder for them to succeed. But we don’t know how effective it will be.
I would hope that Manchin and the Democrats can finally get their act together, halt GOP obstructionism and enact change. If they don’t, it’s a certainty that, in 2022, the GOP will run on the slogan “Do-Nothing Democrats.”