“Adam Smith believed in altruism and compassion.” – the late Dr. Uwe Reinhardt, Princeton University.
I was an acquaintance of Dr. Reinhardt, an entertaining, down-to-earth guy for an internationally recognized expert on health reform. He once told me that Smith, an influential figure in economic theory, has been taken out of context by modern libertarians and conservatives to justify their ideological policies.
He was right, and that is why I’m concerned about GOP efforts to deregulate health care, which is unlike any other industry due to government funding of care. For the past few decades, there has been a push at many levels to do away with government regulations on business. This effort has only increased recently, with a major certificate of need (CON) revision being considered in West Virginia which would increase the review threshold from $5 million to $100 million.
Since the presidency of Ronald Reagan, it has been a conservative philosophical imperative to eliminate government regulations on business. Although this deregulation brought about the Great Recession of 2007-08, and nearly created the second Great Depression, many conservatives apparently have learned nothing. Their deregulation efforts have only increased with the 2016 election of Donald Trump – who has an obvious dislike for anything getting in the way of business deals, no matter the facts, ethics or negative impact on everyday Americans.
Every year or two, some politician or right-wing ideologue suggests doing away with certificate of need laws, which regulate where and how health care facilities – hospitals, nursing homes, outpatient centers – operate. Sometimes self-interested people in the health care field make similar suggestions. Unfortunately, while many of these proposals invoke the sacred Adam Smith principles of the free market, they are still misguided.
I was the first director of health planning for Georgia, drawing up the medical facility plan used to make CON decisions. However, most of my career was spent in the private sector in for-profit healthcare corporations. For four years, I was employed by two major for-profit hospital chains, having the responsibility of obtaining CON permits for new and existing facilities, including in West Virginia.
I learned early on that corporate executives have a fiduciary – legal – responsibility to put their firms' well-being first, ahead of any societal concerns. In our capitalistic society, corporate shareholders do have a right to see their interests represented.
Government regulation, however, has a much broader societal goal. Regulation is intended to protect the consumer and our society rather than the profit driven corporation. Using long term care as an example, here’s just one scenario as to what could easily take place in West Virginia without CON regulation.
A nursing home can be constructed for $99 million, avoiding CON. Regardless of true patient need, nursing homes – some of which are driven solely by profit motives – would be free to open near other nursing homes, creating an avalanche of new nursing homes. This would lead to several more unintended consequences:
n Existing and new nursing homes would be forced to compete for new patients, creating artificial demand. Due to aggressive marketing by for-profit national nursing home corporations, many seniors would be enticed to leave their own homes to enter nursing homes – although most of these seniors actually would be better off with alternatives, such as less costly in-home care.
n Since West Virginia’s Medicaid program pays for the vast majority of nursing home residents, the state Medicaid budget would expand dramatically. This expansion would cause major tax increases for West Virginia residents. Or cuts in other vital programs, such as transportation, infrastructure and education. As a proven true fiscal conservative, I dislike government paperwork and bureaucracy as much as the next guy. But the taxes of West Virginia citizens will definitely go up under CON deregulation.
More importantly, government regulations are put in place for a reason – to protect the public, including vulnerable seniors. Although minor adjustments might be made, in the case of West Virginia’s CON laws the current regulations are working well.
There are many examples of well-meaning deregulation having negative results. Democratic President Bill Clinton and a conservative, Republican Congress teamed up to repeal Glass-Steagall, a supposedly obsolete law that prevented financial institutions from running wild. As a direct result of that repeal, we ended up with the Great Recession, caused by irresponsible for-profit businesses maximizing short-term profits.
Edmund Burke once said: “Those who don't know history are doomed to repeat it.” Let’s not make the same “unintended consequences” mistake regarding CON deregulation in West Virginia.