Last year, about 38% of the West Virginians on Medicare signed up for Medicare Advantage.
With all the TV commercials about the positives of Medicare Advantage, you are led to believe it has no problems. So, should you enroll in one of the several dozen West Virginia plans when open enrollment begins Wednesday? Perhaps not. There are many disadvantages to those plans that for-profit insurance companies minimize.
Medicare Advantage was created by a GOP Congress and signed by then-President Bill Clinton. The specific purpose was to deliver better care at a lower cost. The opposite has occurred. Care for the most ill Americans has gone down while cost per enrollee has gone up.
Still, Medicare Advantage is growing like a weed in our health care garden, with about half of all seniors nationally enrolled in the program. Why? A main reason is misleading, aggressive advertising by large corporations. Let’s look at those constant TV commercials by senior “has beens” (William Shatner, Joe Namath, JJ Walker to name a few). Who is paying for them? You are, via your premiums and federal taxes.
If you are going to consider Medicare Advantage, learn about it first. The program is based on the health maintenance organization (HMO)/preferred provider organization (PPO) model, which many Americans have tried and hated. Under that model, there is a network of health care providers (including doctors and hospitals). In the HMO model with Medicare Advantage, your primary-care doctor will either approve or disapprove referrals to specialists. The PPO model of Medicare Advantage also has varying restrictions by plan.
There are insurance company incentives for these providers to limit care given to patients. And if, as a patient, you go out of their network, you are responsible for all or a very large part of the bill. That’s how these insurance companies are able to afford to provide dental and vision benefits — by cutting down on other types of care (and over billing).
If you are in traditional Medicare, you can choose which hospital and doctor you wish to use. You can go directly to specialists, if you have needs. For day-to-day care under Medicare Advantage, this might not be an issue. However, it becomes a major obstacle for enrollees who have major medical issues.
For example, if you have cancer, it is key to be able to choose providers who offer top, specialized care. And not all of these hospitals and doctors are in Medicare Advantage networks.
According to the Center for Medicare Advocacy, there are numerous articles that have come out recently regarding the inadequacy of Medicare Advantage plans. For example, one column in the respected Kaiser Health News described how one Medicare Advantage plan refused to cover skilled nursing home care, booting patients out before the normal Medicare coverage period.
And then there is the issue of overbilling of the government by private insurance companies, as reported in The New York Times. There are multiple court cases accusing these companies of defrauding U.S. taxpayers through “upcoding” — the practice of unlawfully submitting diagnoses that make patients appear sicker than they really are to maximize Medicare payments to insurance companies.
Because of overbilling and cherry-picking of clients (i.e., discouraging the truly ill patients from staying on an Advantage plan), the cost per enrollee of Medicare Advantage to seniors is much higher than traditional Medicare. Thus, as more and more Medicare enrollees choose to join Medicare Advantage versus traditional Medicare, the Medicare trust fund is in danger of going insolvent by 2028.
Traditional Medicare through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services runs no commercials with “has beens” and has a very low overhead of 2%. Private companies like the ones offering Medicare Advantage are running 12% overhead and marketing costs. That 10% could be spent on health delivery.
It is time that the Medicare Advantage program be reformed. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., should propose a bipartisan bill to do so. In the meantime, as the General Accounting Office has stated, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services must do a much better job of overseeing the Medicare Advantage program.