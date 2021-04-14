With his newfound importance, there’s been a lot of debate lately about whether Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is a key player or a roadblock when it comes to the Democratic Party agenda.
The reality is that Manchin is both. He’s a roadblock to President Joe Biden’s more progressive initiatives and a key player in getting the Democrat priorities enacted in 2021-22, before the next election, which might result in the GOP taking the Senate, the House, or both. For better or worse, progressives have very little chance of steamrolling by him, so they will have to work with him.
As things stand, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is taking the same tack with Biden that he took with Barack Obama. Oppose anything and everything proposed by the Democrats. And then, very loudly and publicly, complain that the Democrats have not involved the Republicans in designing each bill.
McConnell has been able to get every single one of his members to toe the line, including supposed moderates such as Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney. Thus, his strategy has proven highly effective for Mitch politically, although very bad for the nation because of the constant stalemate in D.C. There’s no chance that wily Mitch, the “Grim Reaper,” will work on bills for the betterment of the country if it helps the Democrats win seats in Congress.
Manchin represents a very red state. He has tremendous credibility with the voters of West Virginia, and that is the sole reason the Democrats have a senator from West Virginia at all. He has no intention of tarnishing his reputation as a moderate maverick. So, what should Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., do to get Manchin on board?
My suggestion would be to look at the issues Manchin views as his priorities. If the Democrats can address these areas in a bill, possibly they also can include other items that Manchin would not support if they were in a separate bill.
Will this be easy? As easy as wrestling a polar bear. Manchin has a habit of being very idealistic but also extremely vague as to exactly what he desires legislatively.
Let’s use health care as an example. Manchin states: “The most effective health care legislation involves support from both political parties.” While that is a laudable goal, how can it be accomplished with the party of Donald Trump? The GOP has been trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), with no replacement plan, for a decade.
In fact, the only specific item Manchin mentions is lowering the cost of prescription drugs. However, he does not indicate how this goal can be accomplished. Maybe that item is something the Democrats can use to get his support regarding a bill to permit Medicare to negotiate drug prices, just like Veterans Affairs does right now. That topic could potentially be used to get his support for a broader bill expanding Medicaid, for example. Or redefining the reconciliation process (requiring a simple majority in the Senate to pass legislation) to automatically include all health care items. Biden and Schumer won’t know if it will work until they try.
Social Security is another example. Manchin states that he’s “committed to ensuring we keep the promises made” to seniors. Obviously, the financial stability of the program, a major issue, is key to fulfilling this promise. The only way to accomplish this aim is to increase revenue going to the program.
Specifically, eliminate the existing cut-off level for contributions, which only benefits those who are better off financially. Most Americans are not aware that, under existing law, no matter how many millions a person might have made in 2020, he/she paid Social Security only on the first $138,000 of their earnings. Removing this regressive policy would, in and of itself, make Social Security financially viable. Without this change, the program will run out of funds in 2035 and have to cut benefits.
Manchin has similar policy positions staked out in areas such as infrastructure, education, energy, appropriations and national defense. Biden and Schumer would be wise to use Manchin’s priorities to win his support for broader bills.