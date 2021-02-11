By all counts, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is a very different senator. For starters, he’s the only national Democrat who ran campaign ads showing off his prowess with a rifle.
The American Conservative Union rates senators. Yes, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. is rated more conservative than Manchin, 62% to 32%. However, at 23%, GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is rated less conservative than Manchin, the Democrat. And, to put things in better perspective, the ACU gives many liberal senators, like Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, Democrats in neighboring Virginia, a 0% conservative rating. By all measures, Manchin is a maverick moderate who goes his own way, one of the few remaining after the recent death of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.
The Senate is currently split 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris providing the deciding vote on ties. And that’s what makes Manchin so powerful during this session.
For example, for President Joe Biden to get his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill approved via the normal legislative process, 60 votes in the Senate are required. But through what’s known as “budget reconciliation,” which can be used only for financial bills, a minimum of 50 Senate votes (plus Harris) are needed. Since it is doubtful that any GOP Senators will vote for the bill, all Democratic Party senators must vote for it. And that includes Manchin.
Biden has already begun to retreat from certain parts of the bill, such as the $15-per-hour minimum wage. Obviously, he does not want to give Manchin and the other one or two moderate Senate Democrats reason not to support the relief package. But this bill is simply the tip of the iceberg called Joe Manchin, waiting out there to sink liberal Democrats’ hopes of seeing a progressive agenda get enacted.
Here are specifics on a few other key legislative topics:
- Left-leaning Democrats want D.C. and Puerto Rico admitted as states, to counterbalance the excessive power that small, GOP-leaning states have in the Electoral College and Senate. But Manchin opposes their admittance.
- Almost all Democrats support freedom of choice for abortions. Manchin is anti-abortion, and his support for Planned Parenthood funding is questionable.
- Restricting gun ownership is a priority of Democrats. Manchin has suffered backlash for pushing for (generally popular) expanded background checks after the Sandy Hook massacre and, recently, had a “D” rating with the National Rifle Association. But that’s mostly surface politics. Manchin is generally supportive of gun rights.
- The Green New Deal, per se, is not supported by all Democrats. However, the vast majority definitely believe (correctly) that climate change is at a crisis point and, therefore, want to lessen our reliance on coal and fossil fuels. Not so with Manchin, a strong supporter of coal and gas.
- Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the Senate leadership and almost all other Democratic Party senators want to eliminate the filibuster, commonly used to frustrate the majority party’s ambitions. That would mean that a simple majority vote would be required to pass legislation. Manchin is opposed to eliminating the filibuster.
- Medicare for all is a progressive priority. Manchin supports the Affordable Care Act, but not a single-payer system.
- Manchin wants to ease finance industry regulations, to avoid a bank-related crisis and recession like we had in 2007. Progressives want the law strengthened.
- Manchin’s record on LBGTQ rights is confusing. He appears to support some measures, while opposing others. In general, the Democrats are pro-LBGTQ rights.
Given that 50 votes (and sometimes 60) are required to pass legislation, there is no doubt Manchin will be poised to be one of the most consequential senators in the upcoming congressional session. The Democrats will need his vote to enact change, and, unless they do, there will be little chance of retaining the House and Senate in 2022.