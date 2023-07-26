The West Virginia courts have just declared that an inmate cannot be forced to attend a Christian rehab program. More on that in a bit, but let’s first look at the larger issue. Estimates suggest 63% of Americans are Christians, but are we a Christian nation?
One of the past senators that I admired the most was Arizona Republican John McCain. He was a man of principle. For example, he did not hesitate to go against his party and refuse to abolish the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). He stood up in Congress and gave a thumbs down, resulting in 16 million Americans getting or retaining health insurance coverage.
But he was wrong when he once declared America is a “Christian nation.” We are not and, contrary to what he stated, Christianity is not addressed in the Constitution. In fact, God is barely referenced in our founding documents, and none specifically mention Christianity.
Although states do mention God in their constitutions (including West Virginia), Pew Research says only seven out of 50 mention Christianity at all.
In fact, the U.S. Constitution says, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” And 73% of Americans support that position, separating religion and government. But what did the Founding Fathers think?
In 1787, Thomas Jefferson wrote, “Question with boldness even the existence of a god.”
And, in Notes on the State of Virginia, he writes “But it does me no injury for my neighbour to say there are twenty gods, or no god.”
And, in a letter to John Adams, Jefferson writes, “The day will come when the mystical generation of Jesus by the Supreme Being in the womb of a virgin, will be classed with the fable of the generation of Minerva in the brain of Jupiter.”
Adams, a Unitarian, also agreed with the Treaty of Tripoli, which stated: “The government of the United States is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion,” and he said, “... this would be the best of all possible worlds, if there were no religion in it.”
Ben Franklin had a host of quotes on the topic, including the following:
“Lighthouses are more helpful than churches.”
“The way to see by
Faith is to shut the Eye of Reason.”
“I have found Christian dogma unintelligible. Early in life, I absenteed myself from Christian assemblies.”
“To Follow by faith alone is to follow blindly.”
George Washington instructed his agent when hiring people to build Mount Vernon that, “If they are good workmen, they may be of Asia, Africa, or Europe. They may be Mahometans [Muslims], Jews, or Christians of any Sect, or they may be atheists.”
Which brings us back to the West Virginia jail situation. Andrew Miller is an atheist inmate who is in recovery. He was told by authorities to attend a Christian rehab program for inmates. He alleges that he has not been paroled because of his refusal. A judge correctly found in his favor.
The point is not whether these rehab programs are effective. People I know have entered these types of programs. They work well, when the recovering person is committed. I fully support them. But the government cannot tell its citizens that they have to believe in God or in Christianity. That is the very definition of Big Government controlling our lives.
Jack Bernard is a former West Virginia health care consultant living in Peachtree City, Georgia.