The West Virginia courts have just declared that an inmate cannot be forced to attend a Christian rehab program. More on that in a bit, but let’s first look at the larger issue. Estimates suggest 63% of Americans are Christians, but are we a Christian nation?

One of the past senators that I admired the most was Arizona Republican John McCain. He was a man of principle. For example, he did not hesitate to go against his party and refuse to abolish the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). He stood up in Congress and gave a thumbs down, resulting in 16 million Americans getting or retaining health insurance coverage.

Jack Bernard is a former West Virginia health care consultant living in Peachtree City, Georgia.

