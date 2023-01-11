I’m a progressive on social issues, but a conservative when it comes to government spending. Decades ago, I was a local Republican office holder, but I’m now an active Democrat. The GOP changed, not me. I would hate to see the Democrats make the same mistake by running off the few moderates that are Democrats, like Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
As can be seen from the House speaker fiasco, the GOP has deteriorated into a party controlled by a small, radical MAGA faction. The Democrats need to be the party of the “big tent,” open to moderates as well as to liberals. And that means realizing that, for Democrats to win in red states, their positions must be more conservative than the national party.
Manchin’s support was key in getting much of the Biden agenda approved in first half of the president’s term. The COVID relief package, aptly titled the American Rescue Plan, ensured that the United States did not go into a severe post-pandemic recession, as many had feared. I personally disagreed with some of the provisions, such as the $1,400 checks sent to people like me who did not need the money, but the goal of revitalizing the sinking economy was achieved and we now have very low unemployment.
The misnamed Inflation Reduction Act also was a major accomplishment for Democrats. Opposed by Republicans, it provides record funding for environmental efforts and reduction of Medicare drug costs for seniors.
The bipartisan infrastructure legislation, recently publicized by the rare joint appearance of Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and President Joe Biden in Kentucky, was a unique accomplishment in a time of constant political discord. Given our severely deteriorating infrastructure, even conservatives believe funding was needed.
Frankly, although I believe Manchin should not be pushed out of the Democratic Party, I do disagree with many of Manchin’s positions on some issues. For example, Manchin is more concerned with preserving the fossil fuel industry and less so with the environment. But he represents a coal mining state and could not get elected otherwise.
On the other hand, Manchin refused to support overriding the Senate filibuster, requiring 60 senators to approve certain legislation. The filibuster was used repeatedly by McConnell and Senate Republicans to prevent progress on Democratic priorities. Manchin might have taken his position because of a dedication to Senate tradition, but not all traditions should be maintained.
For no obvious reason, Manchin showed weakness regarding protection of our democracy and fair elections. He (and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz.) helped kill the strong “For the People” bill by not voting to override the filibuster, although Manchin eventually supported a very watered-down form, the “Freedom to Vote Act.” But it also failed from a lack of GOP Senate votes.
Although Manchin voted against the Build Back Better Bill, pushed by Biden, I’m not convinced that was a bad thing for the nation. Certainly, not having climate change addressed as declaratively as it would’ve been is a negative, but it was addressed in a later effort. The failure to raise taxes on the wealthy, lowered by President Donald Trump and the GOP, continues to be a problem. But an initial price tag of $3.5 trillion for Build Back Better was just too much, especially given inflation.
Manchin also voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, which I believe was a big mistake, given Kavanaugh’s politicized decisions on things like the reversal of the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade abortion decision.
And then there were the other progressive efforts that went nowhere at all because of opposition from Manchin and a few others. These included ideas regarding free college tuition, lowering the age to qualify for Medicare, the Medicare public option, raising the minimum wage, requiring stronger universal background checks, outlawing assault weapons and passing immigration reform.
The bottom line is that Manchin miht not be what progressive Democrats want, but he is what they need: the rare Democratic senator from a very red state who enables the Democrats to have a 51-49 Senate majority.
Jack Bernard is a former West Virginia health care consultant living in Peachtree City, Georgia.