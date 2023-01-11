Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I’m a progressive on social issues, but a conservative when it comes to government spending. Decades ago, I was a local Republican office holder, but I’m now an active Democrat. The GOP changed, not me. I would hate to see the Democrats make the same mistake by running off the few moderates that are Democrats, like Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

As can be seen from the House speaker fiasco, the GOP has deteriorated into a party controlled by a small, radical MAGA faction. The Democrats need to be the party of the “big tent,” open to moderates as well as to liberals. And that means realizing that, for Democrats to win in red states, their positions must be more conservative than the national party.

Jack Bernard is a former West Virginia health care consultant living in Peachtree City, Georgia.

