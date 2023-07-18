“I have advised him [Sen. Joe Manchin] against [a third party presidential run]. I think it would be a terrible idea. It would help Donald Trump.” — Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.
“Does Cornell West really want to help the GOP nominee win — the way Ralph Nader helped GW Bush defeat Al Gore in 2000?” — Laurence Tribe, professor, Harvard University School of Law.
•••
Because of the Electoral College, the presidential election is decided state by state, not nationally by popular vote. Therefore, if Manchin, D-W.Va., or philosopher and political activist West run as independent, third-party candidates, they will simply cause Donald Trump to be elected in 2024.
Ross Perot’s candidacy hurt George H.W. Bush in 1992 and Jill Stein took votes away from Hillary Clinton in 2016.
In 2000, when popular President Bill Clinton, a moderate Democrat, was termed out, some progressives did not believe that Vice President Al Gore was liberal enough to be president.
So, they supported Ralph Nader, a far-left activist, as a third-party candidate. Gore won the popular vote, but lost 30 states to Republican George W. Bush. The electoral vote was 271 for Bush and 266 for Gore. In many states, the vote was very close, with Nader syphoning crucial votes from Gore.
Although Nader only won 3% of the vote nationally, he still dramatically affected the election results. For instance, Gore lost Florida by only 537 votes, with 97,421 in the state casting ballots for Nader. It is painfully obvious that Nader enabled Bush to win Florida and, thus, the national election.
Manchin is exactly what the Democrats need to retain a seat in red West Virginia — a moderate. He tries to build bridges and promote fiscal sanity on behalf of both parties. West, an entertaining college professor, describes himself as “a champion for racial justice through the traditions of the Black Church, progressive politics.” I agree with Manchin on fiscal issues and West on social matters, including possible programs and solutions (within a balanced budget).
Likewise, I agree with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on many of social issues, even though I was very concerned about his spending plans. However, when he lost the race for the Democratic nomination in 2020, Bernie, instead of running as a third-party candidate, supported Joe Biden 100%. He did this because Biden was and is infinitely better than Trump. The national race entailed a binary decision, as it always has in modern times.
We do not have a pure democracy in the United States, although, in my opinion, we should. Our Founding Fathers established the Electoral College to preserve state power. The Electoral College votes every four years to determine who will be our president. The popular vote is not the determining factor.
In 2020, Biden won narrow victories in a handful of swing states, like Georgia and Arizona, getting their electoral votes. He ended up with 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232. However, if Sanders had chosen to run as a third-party candidate, Trump almost certainly would be president today.
The six, key “toss-up” states won by Biden that determined the election in 2020 and their 79 total electoral votes, were: Arizona, 11; Nevada, 6; Pennsylvania, 20; Georgia, 16; Michigan, 16; and Wisconsin, 10. Florida and North Carolina, also toss-up states, were won by Trump.
Biden won Pennsylvania and Michigan with reasonable margins. But the others were squeakers, ranging from 10,457 votes in Arizona to 33,596 votes in Nevada. Sanders could’ve easily upset that balance.
Remember, thanks to the Founding Fathers, the popular vote is irrelevant (as Hillary Clinton found out in 2016). Every time there’s a possibility of a third-party candidate in a presidential election, the results are up for grabs because of the Electoral College. If Manchin or West run, say hello to President Trump, redux.