“They (the Constitution’s Framers) intended the Senate to be the last line of defense against tyranny ... This requires that Senators have the right to speak, perhaps without limit,” Sen. Robert C. Byrd, D-W.Va.
“People are trying to make the Senate operate the same as the House ... our Founding Fathers never intended that,” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
I have known about the filibuster since I was a child. I can still remember Jimmy Stewart’s gallant portrayal of a filibustering hero, speaking out against intractable Senatorial corruption in the classic movie “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.” Too bad all those childhood memories were based on complete misconceptions. Here’s a brief history of how the filibuster was created and evolved.
The filibuster was not mentioned or even implied in the Constitution, despite what Senators Byrd and Manchin have stated. Yes, the Founding Fathers intended the Senate to be different than the House. The number of House Representatives each state got was based on population. However, each state got two Senators regardless of population. That’s why California with almost 40 million people has the same number as Wyoming with less than 600,000. Not at all democratic, but that is what it took to get the small states to buy-in to the bigger Republic concept back then.
However, the Founding Fathers did not mean for the Senate to operate differently than the House, becoming a graveyard for popular legislation. That’s why the Constitution doesn’t mention the filibuster.
It was not until 1806, in a move which would prove detrimental to the long-term smooth functioning of the body, that Senate rules were changed to permit the filibuster. And it wasn’t until 1837 before it was first employed.
Mr. Smith’s stirring, honorable filibuster was simply a Hollywood fabrication. Infamous arch segregationist Strom Thurmond of South Carolina (“We stand for the segregation of the races.”) holds the real record — over 24 hours non-stop. He was opposing the Civil Rights Act of 1957, not fraud and waste like Jimmy Stewart’s character. In fact, the filibuster was often used by segregationists and white supremacist Senators to stall vitally needed civil rights legislation.
As Truth Out explains, by using the filibuster the 42 Senators from the 21 least populated states could stop legislation desired by the 29 larger states. In other words, Senators representing only 11% of our population could kill legislation desired by the rest of us.
And this is not just a wild theory. Approximately three-fourths of our smallest states lean toward the GOP. And that is why Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was able to use the filibuster so effectively against President Obama, stalling his agenda. It’s obvious that history is repeating itself in the Biden administration.
Clearly, McConnell understands that his power lies in getting his smaller red states to stand as a block to stall legislation desired by the majority of Americans. And that’s why the GOP is blocking putting taxes on the very wealthy and corporations into the infrastructure bill. That’s also why we have had no significant gun control legislation passed recently even though, according to an April Morning Consult Poll, 83% of Americans want stronger background checks.
Byrd was right about one thing, the Senate has been the “protector of the rights of the states and of a political minority” but to the detriment of the majority of U.S. citizens. That’s why many Americans are frustrated with the inaction and ineffectiveness of our Congress.
It’s time for a change. Manchin should decide to lead that change rather than continuing to impede it by muddying the waters about the Founding Fathers and the filibuster.