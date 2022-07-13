The day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right for a woman to seek an abortion, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., released a statement.
Manchin said: “I trusted Justice [Neil] Gorsuch and Justice [Brett] Kavanaugh when they testified under oath that they also believed Roe v. Wade was settled legal precedent. As a Catholic, I was raised pro-life. But let me be clear, I support legislation that would codify the rights Roe v. Wade previously protected. I am hopeful Democrats and Republicans will come together to put forward a piece of legislation that would do just that.”
There is absolutely no chance that Democrats and Republicans will agree on a bill, and a “hopeful” Manchin knows it. Despite his statement, Manchin is unwilling to take the one action necessary to enact pro-choice legislation.
Thanks to former president Donald Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., (along with unbelievably naïve senators like Manchin and Susan Collins, R-Maine), this Supreme Court is now primarily made up of religious zealots who are Catholic. My mother was a Roman Catholic, as is Manchin. I have lots of Catholic friends and relatives, many of whom are progressive. And when I was in corporate health care, I worked with nuns who ran large hospital systems, were very fine people and were generally liberal on most topics, especially health care for the poor.
But, these Supreme Court extremists care little for legal principles or public opinion, deciding to dump Roe and institute school prayer based on their own extreme religious beliefs, rather than stare decisis and precedent. And their lack of justification is utterly transparent.
As justification for overturning Roe, Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the decision, indicated that states should have the right to make abortion regulation decisions and that the Constitution does not expressly contain language on this topic, a woman’s right to control her own body.
Strangely, this is the same Justice Alito who just voted, along with five other right-wing justices, to overturn a 100-year-old New York state law regarding regulation of the open carry of guns. The Constitution does not expressly state anything on the topic of carrying guns, either (unless you are in a state militia).
To reinforce the fact that this pro-religion court cares nothing for the Constitution, we can also look at another recent decision, Kennedy v. Bremerton School District.
For the past 60 years, the Supreme Court has held time after time (starting with Engel v. Vitale in 1962) that the Constitution is clear: There should be complete separation of church and state, and that applies to public schools. In their 6-1 decision, the court found that non-Christian students were pushed into Christian prayers by peer pressure.
Suddenly, ignoring the legal principle of stare decisis, the current court has found that it is just fine for a high school coach to conduct on-field prayers and that it will not negatively affect those not participating. Although the current radical court stated in its opinion that the coach “quietly” conducted these prayers, there are recordings showing these midfield prayer sessions as anything but quiet. Football players are loudly yelling “Jesus” during the sessions. Obviously, it is still the case that children who are not Christian and don’t participate will be put in an uncomfortable position and ostracized.
Modern Healthcare magazine ran a column titled “HHS offers scant details on post-Roe v. Wade strategy.” It reveals the truth about the current abortion prohibition mess: There is little we can do with a Supreme Court that is out of control, caring little about legal precedent or public opinion.
Franklin D. Roosevelt was faced with a Supreme Court that, because of its conservative politics, was declaring the New Deal unconstitutional. So, FDR threatened to expand the court and the situation changed.
Unless all 50 Democrat senators back a similar move by President Joe Biden, which is very unlikely given Manchin’s position, relatively nothing can be done in that regard. And, since Supreme Court appointments are for life, we will be stuck with fighting battles in every state to ensure that a woman has the right to control her own body.
Realistically, little can be done to reverse the court’s action, unless Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., vote to make an exception to the filibuster rule to make pro-choice policy law. Despite his statement, Manchin is not prepared to take that action, making his protests meaningless.
We are in this situation because American citizens gave Trump enough state electors to select him in 2016, and enough Americans voting for conservative senators to put McConnell in a position to push through and confirm radical right-wing Supreme Court nominees. Remember that in November 2022 and 2024.