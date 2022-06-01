There is only one reason that the United States has more homicides than other civilized, First World nation: guns. And there is only one reason that gun control legislation, supported by the majority of Americans, has not passed: the Senate’s internal filibuster rule. And there are only two people stopping the Democrats from dumping the filibuster rule and voting for change: Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.
Wiley old Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., made sure to pack the Supreme Court with former president Donald Trump’s radical nominees, to overturn legal precedent and undo Roe v. Wade. To accomplish this feat, he convinced his party’s senators to do away with the filibuster in confirming Supreme Court nominees.
But the GOP and McConnell have no such fixation when it comes to gun-toting people shooting up schools. In these situations, GOP leaders simply say “pray,” because nothing can be done. Baloney. If prayers worked, there would be no shootings.
However, mass shootings, including those involving children, have been occurring in the United States (as opposed to other democracies) for many, many years. And the GOP leadership on the national and state levels has done nothing to address the problem, other than to encourage people to buy more guns, which they have.
We now have more than four times as many guns circulating in the country as we did when I graduated from college. And we also have 15% more deaths per capita by these weapons. More guns in the hands of Americans means more dead Americans.
Meanwhile, the GOP plays the Democrats for political fools. Every time we have a particularly horrible mass shooting, like the Uvalde murders, the GOP leadership says they are willing to work with Democrat senators like Manchin to find a solution to ameliorate the crisis. And then, when things calm down, the GOP forgets all about their vague promises to come up with a bipartisan bill. And, because of a few Democrats insisting on completely unrealistic bipartisanship occurring, nothing is accomplished once again.
In regard to the GOP and a gun bill, President Joe Biden recently stated, “I think Senator McConnell is a rational Republican.” He is correct. McConnell is very rational. And he is very smart. He will simply delay making any specific proposals, drag out review of any Democrat’s ideas and bills, and then say nothing could be worked out. Subsequently, GOP state leaders will proceed to encourage more gun use by doing contrary, nonsensical things like abolishing concealed weapon permits.
If McConnell wanted gun legislation passed, he could have done so when he was majority leader. But he obviously does not. And another mass shooting in Texas will not change his mind.
Rational McConnell has made a cunning, if immoral, political calculation. Sens. Manchin and Sinema will not support the Democrats waiving the filibuster rule to pass gun control legislation, and conservative activists in his party don’t want any controls at all on guns and will vote against any legislator proposing or supporting such legislation.
Add in that the GOP needs NRA money and support to win state and national elections. The NRA spent over $30 million in 2020 alone to elect gun-toting conservatives like Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Instead of wasting his time talking to McConnell, Biden should be talking to Manchin and Sinema about making a one-time exception to the filibuster rule to pass comprehensive gun control legislation. If he cannot convince them, I would suggest that Biden going to Mass and praying for change will not be enough.