Some progressives have begun to call Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a “DINO” — a Democrat in Name Only. But is that really true?
Manchin is relatively progressive on social issues and a conservative on spending and Senate traditions. For example, Manchin agreed with the goals of Build Back Better but had problems with the extremely high price tag and the lack of targeting (i.e., by income). Many Americans, who are Democrats, felt the same way. Are they all DINOs?
Manchin agrees with the bill ensuring voting rights but will not make an exception to the filibuster to avoid having 60 votes to enact it. That’s upsetting to those Americans who believe voter suppression is a threat to our democracy, as I do. However, Democrats should be able to disagree with his stance on the filibuster and voting rights without calling him a DINO or threatening to throw him out of the party. Doing so would simply ensure that another GOP senator would be added for deeply red West Virginia.
Former president Trump also has become fond of using the term “RINO,” Republican in Name Only. He employs the term to mean anyone who is his enemy within the GOP, including many traditional conservatives. But in a strange way, Trump is correct. Since 2016, the GOP has become the GOTP, the Grand Old Trump Party.
In the 1800s, the GOP was the party of progress, pushing the abolition of slavery. The Democrats, not so much. The Republicans nominated Abraham Lincoln, arguably our greatest president.
After Lincoln’s assassination, Democrat Vice President Andrew Johnson took over. He failed to bring the nation together and is generally regarded as one of our worst presidents. Republican President Ulysses S. Grant tried to undo some of the harm Johnson had done.
Over time, things began to change. FDR and the New Deal began to make progressive policies popular in the Democratic Party. Truman established a President’s Committee on Civil Rights. The Dixiecrats ran their own candidate, Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina, against him in 1948 as the States’ Rights Democratic Party.
The GOP saw an opportunity to attract these disaffected Democrats, in what eventually became their “Southern Strategy.” By 1968, the move was well underway. Democrat candidate for president Hubert Humphrey only carried one Southern state, Texas. The South elected Richard Nixon. Almost all of the Dixiecrats eventually became GOP politicos, and their successors became leaders in that party in the Senate and the House. For example, Thurmond became a Republican.
In probably the biggest jolt to the party in its history, Donald Trump became president. Prior to deciding to run, Trump had been a Democrat. He was openly for progressive Medicare for All.
After his election, Trump threw traditional Republican values out the window. He created a tremendous deficit without blinking an eye. He coddled dictators. He ignored the truth and lied to the public constantly. He attempted to reverse a fair and honest election solely because he lost. And, he has gone after his political enemies, calling them RINOs, although many of them are simply traditional Republicans who do not support Trump because of his more autocratic leanings.
It’s time for both parties to go back to the “big tent” philosophy. You should not have to blindly agree with everything the Democrats or Republicans advocate to be considered a solid party member. And the Democrats can begin by acknowledging that Sen. Manchin is simply voting the way his constituents want him to vote.