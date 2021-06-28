West Virginia senior citizens, Sen. Joe Manchin, D- W.Va., is the key to getting your drug prices reduced. But he will have to act forcefully.
How many times have you heard a conservative say, “if only government operated efficiently, like businesses?” As a former GOP local elected official, I heard it from my constituents all the time.
Medicare wants to act like a business and negotiate pricing but is restricted by an arcane law from doing so.
President Biden will be asking Congress to introduce legislation to take the cuffs off Medicare and let them negotiate prices for our seniors. But inexplicably the GOP is opposed to having bipartisan legislation. Well, maybe it’s really not so inexplicable.
Former President Trump talked and talked about lowering drug prices for four years. He never gave details and accomplished absolutely nothing. He never even asked the GOP leadership in the Senate to introduce any comprehensive bill which would reduce the rate of inflation for drug pricing or lower existing costs to consumers. But it was a good talking point for Trump to throw out to the base — working class folks who can’t afford to fill their prescriptions.
I worked as a vice president and senior vice president for several of the largest drug group purchasing organizations in the nation. We were able to lower pharmaceutical pricing by 10% to 20% for member hospitals and physicians, including the biggest health care system in West Virginia. I know because I managed the studies for those companies.
How were we able to do it? Because we bought billions of dollars of product from the large pharmaceutical manufacturers. They were afraid that we would take the business elsewhere.
Medicare can do the same. So, what’s the holdup? Greed, of course.
Big Pharma does not want Medicare to negotiate pricing to help our elderly and reduce spending. And Big Pharma and the healthcare industry in general contributes heavily to both the GOP and Democratic members of Congress.
Democratic House members got $9.3 million, and Senators got $6.6 million for a total of nearly $16 million just last year. Plus, independent Bernie Sanders got over $1 million. The GOP got over $13 million, with the GOP House members getting over $7 million of it.
When only pharmaceutical manufacturers are analyzed, the figures are a bit different. GOP House and Senate members totaled $6.2 million, with $3.4 going to the House. Democrats in the House got $3.6 million and in the Senate $2.5 million.
Democrats get a lot of money from Big Pharma. But Democrats have stayed quiet and let the GOP take the blame for preventing Medicare from negotiating pricing. That’s politically smart on their part.
The GOP has been more transparent in their dislike of lowering drug prices for seniors. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa has been meeting with Democratic moderates on the reducing pharmaceutical pricing. But Grassley and other GOP leaders have never agreed to include permitting Medicare to conduct price negotiations as part of any bill.
It’s possible a bill will pass the House with just Democratic votes. But that is meaningless. Why? Because of the arcane Senate filibuster rule requiring 60 votes in the upper chamber. And there aren’t 10 GOP Senators who will vote for it.
So, here we are, once again stuck in the mud. Is Manchin listening? Will he override the filibuster and lower drug prices for West Virginia seniors?