Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., told CNN: “[Joe Manchin has] many times been willing to get to a place that’s the right place to be.
Sen. Manchin, D-W.Va., is the most conservative senator in the Democratic Party. Anyone who is paying attention knows that long-standing fact. He’s also very strong in his convictions about not spending money unnecessarily. It’s one of the main reasons he gets elected in a very red state.
The key to the Democrats passing a reconciliation bill, which requires all 50 Democrats to vote for it, is getting Manchin’s support. Usually, this is done by the carrot-or-stick approach. Either give him something he really wants or threaten him with something he does not want. But I do not envision anything popping up that would sufficiently pressure him to secure his vote. His present position is clear, he “won’t support a $3.5 trillion bill.” But we really don’t know what he will accept in the end.
Therefore, to get his support for reconciliation, he must be sold on the benefit of each major expenditure item and the means of paying the tab. So, what’s in the $3.5 trillion, 10-year proposal, keeping in mind that it is fluid? Plus, how will it affect West Virginians? And, just as importantly, what taxes will be raised and who will be affected?
There is something for everyone in this comprehensive bill. The best summary is the Senate Budget Committee’s directions to the chairs of each Senate committee. Specifically:
- Agriculture — $135 billion, including funds for carbon emission reduction, child nutrition.
- Banking — $332 billion, including affordable housing, transit, revitalization.
- Commerce — $83 billion, including research, technology, healthy oceans.
- Energy — $198 billion, including clean electricity, climate research, auto supply chain.
- Environment — $67 billion, including water access, climate research, energy efficiency, economic development.
- Finance — $1 billion, paid medical leave, Affordable Care Act expansion, Medicare expansion (dental, vision, hearing, lowering age).
- Health/education — $726 billion, including universal pre-K, tuition free community college, Pell Grant increases, school infrastructure, primary care, pandemic awareness, workforce development.
- Homeland security — $37 billion, including electrifying federal fleet and buildings, cybersecurity, border management.
- Judiciary — $107 billion, including immigration law enforcement, border security, violence intervention.
- American Indian affairs — $20 billion, including health, education, housing, environment, energy.
- Small business —$25 billion, access to markets, credit.
- Veterans — $18 billion, upgrade Veterans Affairs facilities.
As for the who-pays aspect, “the text of the Budget Resolution will provide the Finance Committee with an instruction to reduce the deficit by a nominal amount of $1 billion over 10 years,” the committee report says. “Substantial offsets” include tax increases in these areas: corporate taxes; high income people ($400,000+ annual income); carbon polluters; better IRS enforcement of laws (i.e., making people and corporations pay the taxes they owe).
The GOP is complaining about the high cost of this bill. However, their hypocrisy is evident in that they supported a 2017 major tax cut, primarily for the wealthy, denying that it would raise the deficit. The annual deficit rose substantially during President Donald Trump’s term, up from $665 billion in 2016, before he took office, to $3.7 trillion in 2020. Even when we take the effect of COVID-19 away from the equation, the annual deficit nearly doubled under Trump. The GOP, as the traditional party of fiscal responsibility, went out the window under Trump.
Manchin and Democrat leadership must sit down and thrash out a final bill. Many of the above program expansions are popular with certain groups. For example, I don’t know of any Medicare recipient, Republican, Democrat or independent, who opposes getting vision and dental coverage. But is that a priority for Manchin?
We will soon find out what he is willing to support and what he will not. One thing is sure: The Democrats really need his vote to pass anything at all.