“My filing date is Jan. 15, in 2024, and I will make my decision maybe a little bit before that” — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
•••
When asked by Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press” whether he is running for senator or president in 2024, Manchin made the above statement. During the interview, the Democrat also implied several times that he is totally open to running as an independent. Specifically, Manchin said, “Can’t I be a moderate centrist with whatever identification or no identification?”
If the two candidates for president are Donald Trump and Joe Biden, independents and moderates will be left with no choice but to hold their noses and vote for a guy they do not like, and that’s Biden. Unless Manchin’s ego gets in the way of his good sense, that is. If Manchin actually runs as an independent, then Trump is a shoo-in.
Trump is still predicted to win the GOP nomination, which is no surprise. Over three-fourths of Americans believe politics played a part in the decision to indict him, according to a CNN Poll released last month. Further, 35% (the Trump base) believe the GOP House should investigate the district attorney bringing the indictment.
Being indicted seems to just get the MAGA base more revved up. Per CNN polling, Trump’s favorable ratings have actually gone up and unfavorable ratings down as a result of the indictment.
An NBC/Marist poll taken just prior to the indictment showed much the same. Over three-fourths of Republicans want him to be president again. Only 21% of GOP voters do not wish him to return to office. Further, according to 44% of those polled (the MAGA base), the investigations are a “witch hunt.”
Trump will clearly win the GOP nomination, with his legal problems helping him do so. We all understand how Trump and his base will react if he is eventually convicted.
As for Biden, he has the Democratic Party nomination, if he wants it. And he clearly does, unless his health status changes dramatically before 2024.
Per Marist polling, Biden’s ratings have improved as of late. Half of the Democrats in the poll now want Biden as their party’s candidate versus anyone else. Back in November, only 38% felt that way.
But the real key to the election is the independent swing vote. Almost two-thirds (64%) of them do not want Trump as president in 2024. And they are a lock for Biden, as long as there is no other moderate choice. But if Manchin runs, there is.
Biden won in 2020 by more than 7 million votes, as did the Democrat in six of the past seven presidential elections. But, thanks to our Founding Fathers not trusting the voters, the popular vote does not determine who is president. That is left to the Electoral College on a state-by-state basis.
Biden became president by winning numerous swing states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin went blue, but not by a whole lot in each case.
Manchin has virtually no chance of winning the plurality of votes in any state. However, in every one of these six swing states, much of the independent/moderate vote could go to Manchin, rather than Biden, in 2024.
Therefore, Biden almost certainly would lose the national election to Trump, whose base is solid in these states.
So, for Democrats, the worst possible scenario is for Manchin to run for president. The opposite is true for Trump and his base.