“Senator Manchin believes that effective healthcare reform should expand access to coverage, while not inhibiting economic growth.” — Manchin policy statement.
As someone who has spent most of his career in health care, I support Senate Bill 4204 — the Medicare for All Act of 2022. Congress must seriously consider single-payer health insurance, which will add jobs to the economy and provide coverage for more Americans, two of the stated goals of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Studies have shown that the health care status of U.S. citizens is far below that of other democracies. Much of our population lacks insurance or is underinsured, causing them to either forgo or delay needed health care services and medications. Further, our existing system is administratively inefficient and wasteful.
Providers agree about what they don’t like: insurance company bureaucracy; tons of unnecessary paperwork, different for each and every payor, preventing them from spending more time directly practicing medicine. Having multiple payors is expensive, while negatively affecting quality of care.
And the situation is just as bad on the insurance company level. Medicare only runs 2% in administrative/marketing costs, while insurance companies average 12%. That cuts into the money actually spent on delivering health care to real patients.
Having a single-payer system simplifies the coding and billing process for doctors. That 10% saved becomes money that can be used to cover the 12% of Americans under age 65 who have no insurance, including 14% of Americans ages 18 through 64. That’s 27 million people.
Plus, despite the fact that about two-thirds of Americans under 65 have private insurance, that does not mean that they are all resting easy when it comes to medical bills; many are underinsured. According to a prepandemic analysis, nearly half (43%) of U.S. workers are either uninsured or underinsured. Underinsured is defined as citizens who have out-of-pocket costs more than 10% of their wages or more than 5% for low-income ($52,400 for a family of four), as well as Americans whose deductibles are more than 5% of their income.
One-fourth of Americans who are covered by their employer insurance plans are underinsured. And, making the situation even worse, employers are under cost pressures right now because of inflation — and a possible recession — causing companies to shift more of the premium cost to employees. Deductibles already have risen from 7% of family income in 2007 to 15% in 2020, with no end in sight.
And working-age Americans are not faring well financially because of the ever-increasing cost. Three percent have gone bankrupt because of their medical bills. Over a third have used up all of their savings to pay medical expenses, while over a fourth can’t pay their bills for items like heat, food and rent. Health care cost pressures have caused 40% to get a lower credit rating.
Worse, many working-age Americans are not getting the care they need. Over a fifth of them refrained from filling prescriptions because of cost (and 34% of the uninsured). Over a third had provider access problems, with the figure much higher for the uninsured (56%). And with rising deductibles, polling shows that the situation will only get worse.
The Medicare for All Act of 2022 is sponsored by senators from Rhode Island to Hawaii. By covering all Americans via lowering the age of eligibility, it will clearly ameliorate these problems and bring our health care financing system into the 21st century. Medicare under this bill is comprehensive, including all inpatient and outpatient physical and mental health services, long-term and preventive care, as well.
Specifically, it will expand Medicare to include dental, vision and audiology costs. The bill also will remove the two-year waiting period for the disabled. Further, the bill cuts Medicare Part D prescription expenses.
And there is complete freedom of choice to pick a provider. This is not true under existing Medicare Advantage plans and employer PPOs and HMOs.
Costs will be controlled under this bill, with a national budget established annually for this purpose. Individual providers will be reimbursed according to fees-for-service arrangements. Institutional providers will be reimbursed via a global budget approved by Congress.
As a fiscal conservative, I believe that Medicare for All is the only way to improve the health care status of our population while controlling costs. Let’s hope Manchin agrees.