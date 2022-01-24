President Joe Biden and his leadership team should have known better from the start and had a different legislative strategy. It’s fine to have idealistic goals, but politics is the art of the possible. Biden was supposed to be the realist in the Democratic Party, getting things done (like Bill Clinton did with a GOP Congress). But that’s not the case.
The Senate is evenly split, 50-50, Republican and Democrat. With the filibuster in place, that grinds passing major legislation to a halt. The filibuster is slowly being watered down and abolished for things like the national debt and court appointments. But Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., are unwilling to go any further.
So, you either have to get every Democrat senator on board or you have to cut a deal with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. And the wily McConnell is no pushover. Unless he benefits politically, a deal is out.
As for the voting rights bill, which is truly needed, that appears increasingly difficult to pass with the filibuster rule in place. That inconvenient fact hurts democracy in general, and the Democrats in 2022 and beyond.
The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, designed to counter GOP voter restrictions and gerrymandering, stalled in the Senate because of the filibuster. Although all Democrats supported it, including Manchin and Sinema, it failed to get any GOP votes. And it’s obvious as to why.
The GOP has been very busy since November 2020 passing strong voter suppression laws in purple states like Georgia, Pennsylvania and Arizona. Obviously, their intent is to reduce the number of Democrats (especially minorities) from voting, thwarting the true will of the people and democracy itself.
Plus, they have been gerrymandering districts. Once, gerrymandering was a hit-and-miss proposition. But with computers, districts can be gerrymandered down to the block level. In most states, any public official can make an appointment and go to the Capitol, where a staff member will assist them in creating various geographic scenarios to help get them elected.
And the increasingly right-wing Supreme Court has been an enabler, contrary to precedent or reason. Specifically, this court has ruled against having gerrymandering cases, no matter how unfair, brought into the federal courts.
When Donald Trump was in the Oval Office, McConnell, then the majority leader, simply had his GOP senators vote to change the filibuster rule to permit Supreme Court judges to be approved by a simple majority. That is the only reason Trump was able to appoint so many judges with questionable credentials. With Manchin’s and Sinema’s support, the Democrats could do the same thing (i.e. create a “carve-out”) concerning gerrymandering/redistricting, requiring a simple Senate majority to ensure that voting rights are protected. But that support is nonexistent, and Biden should have realized this unfortunate fact early on.
Biden also must realize that Manchin and Sinema are holding all the cards. They had nothing to lose and a lot to gain politically from opposing the Build Back Better bill.
It’s past time for Biden to sit down with Manchin and Sinema to identify what can be saved from BBB, program by program, dollar by dollar. In other words, what will these two senators support in a reconciliation bill? Then immediately issue a joint statement indicating exactly what has been agreed to by all parties, and call the bill by another name, if needed.
Per the Senate parliamentarian, in 2022 there can be only one budget reconciliation bill (which requires only 50 votes, versus the customary 60). There are only 50 Senate Democrats, and no Senate Republicans will support Democrat-proposed spending legislation in an election year.
And the talking heads on the TV networks are wrong when they suggest that the bill can be broken into smaller bills and passed. Because of the filibuster, which Manchin and Sinema support, each bill would need 60 votes. And that means at least 10 GOP senators voting for each bill. There’s no way that will ever happen.
Biden needs to do the deal on these proposed programs, even though he gets the short end and cuts out things like the child tax credit. The alternative will be disastrous for Biden and the Democratic Party in 2022 and 2024.