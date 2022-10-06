"We just have to work together. We can't go too far left. This is not a center-left or a left country. We are a center, if anything, a little center-right country” -- Sen. Joe Manchin
Some folks in the Democratic Party love Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Others dislike him. I disagree with some of his positions (like his protectiveness of the fossil fuel industry) and agree with others (his insistence on fiscal responsibility). But the bottom line is that I respect Manchin. He generally sticks with positions that he believes help the average working person of West Virginia. And that is how he gets elected in a very red state.
And, as someone who was once in a similar position, I can relate to Manchin. Once upon a time, I was a politician in a conservative rural Georgia county. I was elected twice to the county commission. But I am a very strong social liberal. So, how did I get elected?
I had a strategic plan and great advisers who straightened me out when I went in the wrong direction. Also, I did not talk about divisive social issues that I care about, like gun control or abortion, unless it was key to getting things accomplished.
I focused on problem areas that were consistent with my value system, but also mattered a lot to voters in that county. For example, improving roads, eliminating waste and lowering taxes were hot topics. Democrats must do the same to get elected on the local, state and national levels.
Just like Manchin, Democrats must concentrate on the issues that get them elected. Not spurious “feel-good” items that turn off some voters, like using he/his, etc., on your correspondence and loudly championing trans-rights (which I support, by the way).
In the past, the GOP has tailored talking points excellently. Frank Luntz is one of their top guys in this regard, crafting the highly effective message behind Newt Gingrich's "Contract with America." And then, the entire GOP repeats these talking points until all the public hears is the consistent GOP platform.
James Carville was Bill Clinton’s messaging guru. A Louisiana working-class guy, he drilled it into Clinton and everyone in the campaign that “It’s the economy stupid.” And Clinton won, twice. Pulling some of the red states, no less.
On the other hand, with the exception of Manchin, current Democrats just let themselves get boxed-in. Outliers, like the Squad, use anti-Semitic terms, like “it’s all about the Benjamins,” when talking about lobbying money going to support Israel. And they are never fully censured by the leadership and the party. The impact in a key swing state like Florida is that many otherwise moderate Jews end up voting for the GOP, giving Trump that state in the 2020 presidential election.
And that same foolish Squad calls for “defunding the police." Ambiguous responses given by some in the Democratic leadership help the opposition to paint the party as out-of-touch with moderates.
In the Georgia governor’s race, the GOP is pulling Stacey Abrams’ words out of context to indicate that she supports defunding the police. I have met one-on-one with Abrams. She is not very liberal. She's more of a level-headed centrist.
She does not support defunding the police. But she did not do a good job of repeating the correct talking points. She tried to use nuances. And the public does not pick up on nuances. Just say you oppose defunding the police, period. Then, at another time, you can talk separately about police training, responsible policing, abolishing qualified immunity and other issues, all of which are needed.
In 2018, Abrams lost by a slim margin, with Kemp getting 50.2% of the vote. But this time, poor messaging is hurting her. Real Clear Politics averaging of polls has her down 5%.
Messaging and wording matter, if you want to get votes. Find the hot buttons and push them, consistently and constantly. And reflect your constituents, the way Machin does, to win elections. You cannot enact progressive change if you are never elected.