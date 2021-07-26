As was reported in the Gazette-Mail, West Virginia’s Capitol Building Commission has not even talked about a possible decision to move the statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson from the Capital grounds. That’s cowardly and unfortunate, for a number of reasons.
Historically, as all good West Virginians know, West Virginia was created after Virginia seceded from the Union. The western half of Virginia stayed loyal to the United States, repudiating the Confederacy and eventually becoming the West Virginia that we know and love today. The wonderful heritage of West Virginia is, by definition, anti-slavery.
Further, turning the very real debate on white supremacy into a debate about our “heritage” is exactly what white supremacists (like those who invaded Charlottesville a few years back) are aiming for. They want the good people of West Virginia to begin to think that maybe racists have a point (which they do not).
As for Jackson — a Virginia native of a town that wound up in what became West Virginia — he was undoubtedly a brave man and accomplished soldier. But he was also a man who, of his own free will, fought for the Confederacy, which wanted to break our nation in half to perpetuate slavery. Jackson clearly chose the wrong side; he did not have to do so. Once again, by definition, people like him who take up arms against the United States are not patriots. They were, and are, traitors to our nation and its ideals, period.
Those of us who see and understand the white supremacist strategy must fight back. We must acknowledge that there was suffering on all sides as a result of the Civil War. And there were good people fighting on both sides. However, one side fought for the wrong cause, a traitorous and despicable act.
Monuments to Confederate war heroes that were placed on the steps of state and county courthouses, often by people wanting to undo the outcome of the Civil War, send the wrong message to many groups, including Black Americans, immigrants and non-Southern whites. Yes, they are part of this nation’s history and may be considered to be an art form. However, the right place for these works of art is in a museum.
An alternative would be to keep statues like that of Jackson but put monuments beside them of heroic anti-slavery figures, like Grant, Lincoln and Harriet Tubman. And, most importantly, have an accompanying explanation of why the war was fought, along with a fierce condemnation of slavery as an inhumane abomination.
The underlying issue, however, is not the monuments like Jackson’s (or Robert E. Lee’s in Charlottesville). That is just what the KKK and neo-Nazis want us to argue about. The basic issue is white supremacy.
All Americans of goodwill must condemn bigotry, period. We must stop saying that there is an alt-right and an alt-left and that they are both equally wrong on this topic. I don’t like many aspects of over-the-top “woke” culture, but it is not pure evil, as is white supremacy.
There is racism and bigotry in our nation. Simply stated, those who practice them and/or defend them are morally wrong. So, for heaven’s sake, move the statute of General Jackson as soon as possible, without further superfluous excuses and delays.