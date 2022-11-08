“No, they’re not soft on crime. They’re pro-crime. They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what you have. They want reparations because they think the people that do the crime are owed that. They’re not owed that.” -- Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.
Tuberville, who made these false statements during an October rally for former president Donald Trump, implies that Democrats are encouraging crime and that Black Democrats are committing all of the crime. He’s very wrong on both counts.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., wants to address crime and is attempting to do so via bipartisan legislation “aimed at increasing officer safety and wellness and teaching de-escalation tactics and the duty to intervene.”
Unfortunately, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has been purely partisan in her efforts to lessen crime. However, her proposals are solidly conservative and reasonable versus Tuberville's racist and bigoted stance.
Tuberville has shown us that the disgusting racism promoted by former Alabama governor George Wallace (a Dixiecrat) is still alive and well -- and that a major Alabama politician still feels free to say so.
No, Sen. Tuberville, “they” (Democrats?) do not “want crime” or to “take over what you got.” And contrary to what you state, “the people that do the crime” are not mostly Black. Further, no one is advocating that Black criminals deserve or are “owed” reparations, as Tuberville indicated in his racist ramblings.
Tuberville made this obviously bigoted statement at a Trump rally in Nevada nearly a month ago. Significantly, Trump did not disavow his comments.
Many other GOP leaders also have excused Tuberville's remarks and Trump's tacit approval, rather than condemning Tuberville or his words. For example, on NBC's "Meet the Press," Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., said he would "be more polite" than Tuberville, but failed to state that Tuberville's remarks were indeed racist and offensive.
The reality of crime is quite different from Tuberville’s racist rants. Democrats, Republicans and Independents all want crime rates to go down in West Virginia and around the nation. So do Black, white and other Americans.
In fact, that is one of the main reasons that Democrats (and Independents) have supported gun control, a driver in violent crime. Frankly, it’s a lot easier to commit a violent crime with an AR-15 than with a large knife.
In fact, the situation has become so obvious and out of hand that even GOP voters want gun control, according to a recent Morning Consult poll. However, Tuberville opposes it, incorrectly implying that the Second Amendment prohibits any gun control and offering on Twitter that we should be “praying” instead.
Further, contrary to Tuberville’s racist diatribe, crime rates under Biden and the Democrats are actually lower than under Trump’s last two years. To quote the National Incident-Based Reporting System’s comparison of 2020 and 2021 estimates, “Overall violent crime volume decreased 1% for the nation from 1,326,600 in 2020 to 1,313,200 in 2021, which was up 5.6% from 2019.”
The GOP has made the perception of rising crime, rather than the reality, a major campaign issue. Why the Democrats did not come back much harder at the GOP over the crime issue, pushing reforms like Manchin suggests and emphasizing the central role of guns in violent crime, is beyond my comprehension.