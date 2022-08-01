Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has surprised us. A couple of weeks ago, Manchin was making the Democratic Party look like Charlie Brown after Lucy has taken away the football. Now, in an extraordinary political operation, Manchin switched gears, making wily Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., into Lucy.
By supporting the budget reconciliation bill, Manchin has single-handedly resurrected the Biden progressive agenda. Just in time for the midterm elections. And, working with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, R-N.Y., he waited to make his announcement until McConnell had already helped pass the vital CHiP legislation (to ensure American competitiveness). McConnell was using his support of that bill to leverage the Democrats into watering down their reconciliation package to be meaningless.
However, Manchin’s actions are consistent with what he said all along. Back in May, Manchin said this about deficits and clean energy, “Deficit reduction, inflation, being fiscally responsible — sounds like something we should be talking about.” And on clean energy, “We believe that, basically, yes, we can do something.”
His comments set the stage for President Joe Biden and Schumer to cobble together a much-reduced version of Build Back Better (although Manchin has wisely renamed it). No one thought it would get 50 votes until Manchin’s surprising announcement.
My compliments, Sens. Manchin and Schumer. You are finally playing hard ball with McConnell.
The reconciliation bill is not perfect. For example, it still needs to include language to close the Medicaid “coverage gap.” Without such funding, over 2 million needy people could lose access to care.
However, Manchin is supporting funding for climate change initiatives and energy sector investments, including fossil fuels in West Virginia. The reconciliation bill also contains tax increases for the wealthy, including undertaxed billionaires, to offset the cost. The money raised would pay for the energy aspects and also reduce the deficit. A win for fiscal conservatives, like Manchin.
Manchin’s to the right of the national Democratic Party’s base. However, he is in a solid red state that would not elect a progressive Democrat as senator. By being fiscally responsible, he is simply reflecting the desires of the people who elected him. And, more importantly to the senator but never mentioned, being more fiscally conservative ensures that he will be reelected.
Given his power as the key 50th Democrat Senate vote on the reconciliation bill, he has played his hand rather extraordinarily. I cannot remember the last time anyone got the better of shrewd McConnell. But Joe did.
But we must realize that this one bill does not make Manchin the savior of the entire Democratic Party agenda. McConnell doesn’t have a majority in the Senate, but he has been stalling legislation. And not just on this one budget reconciliation bill, which requires only a majority vote.
The filibuster rule in the Senate, requiring 60 votes before a normal bill can be considered for a vote, is never mentioned or even implied in the Constitution. It can just be ignored by the party in power (and is for special “reconciliation” bills). And the rule clearly was ignored by McConnell and the GOP to get Donald Trump’s three extremist Supreme Court justices approved.
Manchin’s (and Arizona Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s) refusal to make exceptions to the internal Senate filibuster rule has clearly been an obstruction to progress. For example, it means that Senate Democrat leadership must find 10 GOP senators willing to support bipartisan bills to ensure access to abortion, restrict semi-automatic weapons and guarantee voting rights.
Because of the formidable power of Senate Minority Leader McConnell (and GOP senators’ fear of Trump’s power in primaries), a bipartisan bill on abortion, AR-15s or voting will never happen. It’s not the 1960s; it is 2022. And Manchin and Sinema are just being disingenuous when they blithely suggest otherwise, ludicrously pushing bipartisanship as the answer to our woes when they know bipartisanship is a dead issue. Even the Supreme Court has become a partisan institution, as shown by its recent extremist decisions on abortion, guns and religion.
Still, a week ago, the question was, “Joe, Joe, where for art thou, Joe?” Now, Manchin’s answer is clear: “I’m proudly sitting with the Democrats.” Now, if Biden could only get Manchin (and Sinema) to do away with the filibuster rule.
Jack Bernard is a former West Virginia health care consultant living in Peachtree City, Georgia.