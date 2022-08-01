Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has surprised us. A couple of weeks ago, Manchin was making the Democratic Party look like Charlie Brown after Lucy has taken away the football. Now, in an extraordinary political operation, Manchin switched gears, making wily Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., into Lucy.

By supporting the budget reconciliation bill, Manchin has single-handedly resurrected the Biden progressive agenda. Just in time for the midterm elections. And, working with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, R-N.Y., he waited to make his announcement until McConnell had already helped pass the vital CHiP legislation (to ensure American competitiveness). McConnell was using his support of that bill to leverage the Democrats into watering down their reconciliation package to be meaningless.

Jack Bernard is a former West Virginia health care consultant living in Peachtree City, Georgia.

