In March, 2017, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said “Judge [Neil] Gorsuch understands that the protections set forth in our Constitution, including the separation of powers, federalism and the Bill of Rights.” 

Capito issued that statement before voting to approve then-President Donald Trump’s nomination of Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Jack Bernard is a former West Virginia health care consultant living in Peachtree City, Georgia.

